The Best Free Movies on YouTube’s New Ad-Supported Channel

You can watch Legally Blonde for free on YouTube now! And it’s not even a weird pirated version where Elle Woods’ hijinks are scrunched-up in the bottom left quadrant of the screen. Not that I’d know anything about that.

YouTube Movies now has a playlist of 99 free, ad-supported movies you can consume at your leisure. Ads break up the viewing experience, so if you miss the feeling of a 1 1/2-long movie somehow taking up 3 hours on TBS, this is the service for you. The offerings are quite the mixed bag: duds like Son of the Pink Panther rub elbows with certified classics like Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London. We’ve rounded up the creme de la creme for your viewing pleasure.

Rocky I-IV

They’ve got Rocky V too, but c’mon.

The Woods

A witchy boarding school! Patricia Clarkson in a capelet! Halloween is over, but if you need an autumnal scare, this is the film. Did I mention Patricia Clarkson in a capelet?

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Essential viewing, if only to understand the Documentary Now! episode “Juan Likes Chicken and Rice.”

Hackers

Because the movies on YouTube Movies are broken up with ads, “good” films might not be your best bet for viewing pleasure. Something 100% engrossing might be diminished by having its plot interrupted every 10 minutes by an ad for Lexus December to Remember. But golden, shiny trash like Hackers is perfect. Underrated thespian Matthew Lillard’s elastic face will sustain your interest through multiple ad breaks. Free movies on YouTube: the greatest hack of all.