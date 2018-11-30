The Hallmark Channel Is Coming for Hanukkah

Photo: Paul_Archuleta/Getty Images

For those of you currently binging The Hallmark Channel’s 2018 holiday fare, which includes such titles as Christmas at Pemberley Manor, Mingle All the Way, and Road to Christmas; perhaps you’re beginning to wonder if you can really handle anymore Christmas. Well, here’s some good news: the network just announced that in 2019 it will include two new Hanukkah-themed movies in its holiday programming. Not much is known about the plots of the two films, according to People, although one of them will be called Holiday Date and sounds like a Christmas/Hanukkah crossover episode. A company spokesperson told the magazine that this is thanks to the holidays overlapping next year. No details about the other film have been released, but for now, take solace in the fact they have a movie this year called Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe.