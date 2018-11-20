The Lego Movie 2 Trailer Is Here and This World Is Still Real Cute

It’s a Mad Max–style wasteland in Lego world this time around, but Emmet is still feeling pretty fine. In the first trailer for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Elizabeth Banks’s Wyldstyle and various other Lego friends get kidnapped by a space soldier named General Mayhem (Stephanie Beatriz), at which point Emmet (Chris Pratt) sets off to save them with the help of cowboy and raptor trainer Rex Dangervest (also Pratt), who will guide him to a star system lorded over by the alien queen, Watevra Wa-Nabi (Tiffany Haddish). So, yes, it’s exactly what a Lego movie should be. Alison Brie returns as Unikitty, along with Will Arnett as Batman, Channing Tatum as Superman, Nick Offerman as Metal Beard, and Jonah Hill as the Green Lantern, with new additions like Margot Robbie as, you guessed it, Harley Quinn. Lego Movie 2 opens in theaters on February 8.

Related