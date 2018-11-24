Nicole Kidman is a dabbler of Instagram now, and you know what, our gal is pretty terrific at it! The coveted feline + Big Little Lies cast + selfie formula is implemented for maximum follower enjoyment, in addition to some action sequences sprinkled in because … her Los Angeles manse was plagued by a tarantula infestation? D’oh! Such terror occurred this summer when Kidman discovered the critter poolside — spiders deserve some R&R, too — which she somehow managed to film and document à la Planet Earth, sounds of her screaming children be damned. And not to be outdone, she also captured it in a jar! “I’m Australian, I grew up with spiders. I released the spider,” she explained on Graham Norton. “I have to say, I’m one of those people who don’t kill anything.” We’re not sure her kids would do the same.