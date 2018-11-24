Nicole Kidman is a dabbler of Instagram now, and you know what, our gal is pretty terrific at it! The coveted feline + Big Little Lies cast + selfie formula is implemented for maximum follower enjoyment, in addition to some action sequences sprinkled in because … her Los Angeles manse was plagued by a tarantula infestation? D’oh! Such terror occurred this summer when Kidman discovered the critter poolside — spiders deserve some R&R, too — which she somehow managed to film and document à la Planet Earth, sounds of her screaming children be damned. And not to be outdone, she also captured it in a jar! “I’m Australian, I grew up with spiders. I released the spider,” she explained on Graham Norton. “I have to say, I’m one of those people who don’t kill anything.” We’re not sure her kids would do the same.

Related