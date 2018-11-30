When The Rock Needs to Carb Up, He Eats An Entire Pizza

Photo: Portland Press Herald/Press Herald via Getty Images

You ever think about how your job is very different from that of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson? For example, you might have to stay late one day to work on a spreadsheet. The Rock has to eat an entire Hawaiian pizza to carb up for stunts. Today, The Rock’s job was to eat a pizza, then pretend to punch people. “Got the glorious text from my strength & conditioning coach,” Johnson wrote in an Instagram post. “‘DJ, need a mid week carb up for your big scenes tomorrow. Eat a pizza and send me your pics in the morning.’” Johnson not only took a pic of his personal pizza party, he Instagrammed it, plugged his movie in the caption, and made sure the pizza place’s name and website faced camera. That’s a professional right there.

Johnson said he loves “these midweek pizza carb ups like a drunk loves free peanuts,” and that a ham and pineapple pizza isn’t nearly his weirdest food preference: the dude puts tequila in his oatmeal. Whiskey I can understand, but hot oat tequila? The stars are NOT just like us.