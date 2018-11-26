Pardon the pun, but The Rider is officially the dark horse of Awards Season. Get it? Because it’s about horses? The rodeo epic won Best Feature at the 2018 Gotham Awards, beating out The Favourite, First Reformed, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Madeline’s Madeline. Although First Reformed didn’t take the big prize, it did win Best Screenplay. Ethan Hawke also won Best Actor for his performance in the film. It was a big night for Eighth Grade as well: Bo Burnham won Breakthrough Director, and Elsie Fisher won Breakthrough Actor. Toni Colette won Best Actress for Hereditary, and a special Jury Prize was awarded to Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz for The Favorite.

Best Feature

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos, director (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

First Reformed, Paul Schrader, director (A24)

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins, director (Annapurna Pictures)

Madeline’s Madeline< Josephine Decker, director (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

The Rider, Chloé Zhao, director (Sony Pictures Classics)

Best Documentary

Bisbee ‘17, Robert Greene, director (4th Row Films)

Hale County This Morning, This Evening, RaMell Ross, director (The Cinema Guild)

Minding the Gap, Bing Liu, director (Hulu & Magnolia Pictures)

Shirkers, Sandi Tan, director (Netflix)

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Morgan Neville, director (Focus Features)

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Ari Aster for Hereditary (A24)

Bo Burnham for Eighth Grade (A24)

Jennifer Fox for The Tale (HBO)

Crystal Moselle for Skate Kitchen (Magnolia Pictures)

Boots Riley for Sorry to Bother You (Annapurna Pictures)

Best Screenplay

The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

First Reformed, Paul Schrader (A24)

Private Life, Tamara Jenkins (Netflix)

Support the Girls, Andrew Bujalski (Magnolia Pictures)

Thoroughbreds, Cory Finley (Focus Features)

Best Actor

Adam Driver in BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)

Ben Foster in Leave No Trace (Bleecker Street)

Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Ethan Hawke in First Reformed (A24)

Lakeith Stanfield in Sorry to Bother You (Annapurna Pictures)

Best Actress*

Glenn Close in The Wirfe (Sony Pictures Classics)

Toni Collette in Hereditary (A24)

Kathryn Hahn in Private Life (Netflix)

Regina Hall in Support the Girls (Magnolia Pictures)

Michelle Pfeiffer in Where Is Kyra? (Paladin and Great Point Media)

*The 2018 Best Actress nominating committee also voted to award a special Gotham Jury Award to Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz for their ensemble performance in The Favourite. (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Breakthrough Actor

Yalitza Aparicio in Roma (Netflix)

Elsie Fisher in Eighth Grade (A24)

Helena Howard in Madeline’s Madeline (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

KiKi Layne in If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)

Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie in Leave No Trace (Bleecker Street)

Breakthrough Series – Long Form

Alias Grace, Sarah Polley, Mary Harron, Noreen Halpern, executive producers (Netflix)

Big Mouth, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, Mark Levin, creators; Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett, executive producers (Netflix)

The End of the F***ing World, Andy Baker, Murray Ferguson, Petra Fried, Ed MacDonald, Dominic Buchanan, Jonathan Entwistle, executive producers (Netflix)

Killing Eve, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, executive producers (BBC America)

Pose, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, creators; Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sherry Marsh, executive producers (FX Networks)

Sharp Objects, Marti Noxon, creator; Marti Noxon, Jason Blum, Gillian Flynn, Amy Adams, Jean-Marc Vallée, Nathan Ross, Gregg Fienberg, Charles Layton, Marci Wiseman, Jessica Rhoades, executive producers (HBO)

Breakthrough Series – Short Form

195 Lewis, Chanelle Aponte Pearson and Rae Leone Allen, creators

Cleaner Daze, Tess Sweet and Daniel Gambelin, creators

Distance, Alex Dobrenko, creator

The F Word, Nicole Opper, creator

She’s the Ticket, Nadia Hallgren, creator