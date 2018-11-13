Those Who Can’t Season 3 Premieres on TruTV in January

Those Who Can’t. Photo: TruTV

Those Who Can’t, the high-school-teacher comedy series from the Grawlix’s Adam Cayton-Holland, Andrew Orvedahl, and Ben Roy, will return to TruTV with brand-new episodes early next year. The network announced this week that the series, which was renewed in early 2017 and originally slated to premiere later that year, will debut its 13-episode third season on Monday, January 14, at 10 p.m. In addition to Cayton-Holland, Orvedahl, and Roy, the series also stars Maria Thayer. According to the trailer, they’ll be joined by a ton of very funny people, including Rhea Butcher, Rory Scovel, Oscar Nunez, Randy and Jason Sklar, Jerry Minor, Susie Essman, and Patton Oswalt.

Check out the trailer for the new season below: