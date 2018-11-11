25 Things to See, Hear, Watch, Read Over the Next Two Weeks

To Do: November 14–28, 2018 Our biweekly guide to what to see, hear, read, and watch. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix/Joan Marcus/Courtesy of HBO

Art

1. See Didier William: Curtains, Stages and Shadows Act 1

Things we almost know.

Traversing shapes and shadows punctuate the ornate surfaces of Didier William’s latest work. Heavily marked black masses adorned in what might be eyes or feathers suggest the outlines of bodies. It’s like the paintings have an incurable disease of discomfort; these lacunae are aggressive, mysterious, and beautiful. —Jerry Saltz

James Fuentes, 55 Delancey Street, through November 25.

TV

2. Watch My Brilliant Friend

Growing up, Neapolitan style.

The many fans of Elena Ferrante’s noted Neapolitan novels will want to tune in for the eight-episode HBO adaptation of the first book in the series, about an older woman who discovers that her closest friend from childhood has gone missing, then begins to recount the story of how their bond developed in 1950s Naples.

HBO, November 18.

Books

3. Read My Sister, the Serial Killer

All in the family.

There’s something seductively flippant in the quite literal title of Oyinkan Braithwaite’s debut, set in Lagos, narrated by the non-murdering sibling, Korede. Ayoola has so far dispatched three boyfriends; Korede, a nurse, assists in corpse disposal. Braithwaite brings wryness, lightness, and cool to the thriller game, along with a location not usually depicted in such fare. —Boris Kachka

Doubleday, November 20.

Movies

4. See Outlaw King

War games.

See and be stirred by Outlaw King, the story of 13th-century Scottish nobleman Robert the Bruce (Chris Pine), who led battles against the English crown that are studied even today by students of war. David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water) devises long tracking shots in and out of tents and through medieval villages, and the scenery is astounding — the Scottish highlands and a much-vaunted Chris Pine pickle shot. —David Edelstein

Netflix.

Classical Music

5. Go to Glass Handel

Such great heights.

Maybe you’ve caught Tilda Swinton’s video in which a coil of spaniels gambol to Handel? The countertenor singing “Rompo i Lacci” (loosely translated, “I Come Unleashed”) is Anthony Roth Costanzo, who turns a recital program of arias by Handel and Philip Glass into a multimedia summit of major names. —Justin Davidson

Cathedral of St. John the Divine, November 26 and 27.

Pop Music

6. Listen to Oxnard

Stoned soul grows up.

L.A. singer-rapper-drummer Anderson .Paak follows his breakout 2016 run with new set Oxnard that pairs him with West Coast rap and soul luminaries Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Madlib, and Kendrick Lamar. —Craig Jenkins

Aftermath Entertainment, November 16.

Art

7. See Martha Edelheit: Flesh Walls: Tales From the 60s

Like Bemelmans with id.

This amazing Noho gallery is lighting up the past with the enormous “flesh wall” paintings of Martha Edelheit. Born in New York in 1931, she is still painting and, judging from what’s here, has one of the most mysteriously erotic-hot inner lives of any painter of the 1960s. Witness lounging female and male bodies and men with enormous erections performing acrobatics for women. —J.S.

Eric Firestone Gallery, 4 Great Jones Street, through December 15.

Pop Music

8. & 9. Listen to Come On Pilgrim and Surfer Rosa

On the Pixies’ 30th anniversary.

Boston indie-rock pioneers the Pixies never enjoyed the same ubiquity as some of the bands they influenced, but this fall’s 30th-anniversary concerts focus on epochal early releases like the band’s first EP, Come On Pilgrim, and its debut studio album, Surfer Rosa. Brush up on their hits before you catch them live. —C.J.

Brooklyn Steel, November 18 through 20.

Opera

10. See Only the Sound Remains

Extreme close-up.

Bass-baritone Davóne Tines once compared hearing Kaija Saariaho’s music to being able to perceive each raindrop in a cloud and the power of the whole storm all at the same time. Atmosphere and sound take precedence over plot in this opera, based on Japanese Noh plays as translated by Ezra Pound and directed by Peter Sellars. —J.D.

Jazz at Lincoln Center, November 17 and 18.

Theater

11. See Usual Girls

Growing pains.

Tyne Rafaeli directs Ming Peiffer’s profane, wild-hearted coming-of-age play about a girl named Kyeoung, who tackles a boy on the playground (rather than letting him blackmail kisses out of the girls) and takes many a strange, funny, and painful turn as she grows up. —Sara Holdren

Roundabout Theater Company, through December 16. Purchase tickets here.

Books

12. Read A Ladder to the Sky

Writer on the verge.

John Boyne’s protagonist Maurice Swift is Tom Ripley as literary climber, whose first success we witness through the eyes of his first victim, an aging German author. Swift turns the writer’s darkest secrets into scandalously thin fiction and never looks back. The book is about high literature but has lower, juicier ambitions, at which it wildly succeeds. —B.K.

Hogarth.

Theater

13. See The Hard Problem

Mind over matter.

Tom Stoppard, who’s always been fascinated by the collision of the cerebral and the emotional, returns with a new play about a psychology student working for a neuroscience think tank and plagued by the titular “hard problem”: If the brain is nothing but matter, and if we can eventually collect all the facts about it, then what is consciousness?

Lincoln Center Theater, through January 6. Purchase tickets here.

TV

14. Watch Dogs

The antidote to these crazy times.

Look at Dogs for what it is: a docuseries in which noted filmmakers (Heidi Ewing, Amy Berg, T. J. Martin, and Daniel Lindsay) capture the value and joy that dogs bring to various people’s lives. Or you could think of it as the best and longest puppy video ever. Either way, you’ll probably wind up watching it over Thanksgiving weekend.

Netflix, November 16.

Pop Music

15. Listen to Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.

Tonight, tonight.

This is the first release by the Chicago alt-rockers Smashing Pumpkins to feature founding guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin since the original quartet fell apart in the late ’90s. Getting the old band back together clearly rejuvenated singer-guitarist Billy Corgan; Shiny is his best batch of songs since the band’s heyday. —C.J.

Napalm Records, November 16.

Movies

16. See The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Giddy up.

The Coen brothers’ first project made for the streaming platform, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is an anthology film that follows six stories set in the Old West. Given how much fun the Coens have with period films, this feels like the perfect fit for their Netflix debut. Liam Neeson and James Franco star.

Netflix, November 16.

Theater

17. See Network

Mad as hell.

Bryan Cranston is not going to take it anymore in Belgian auteur Ivo van Hove’s version of the Oscar-winning film about a news anchor who loses it on live TV and becomes a prophet of rage when ratings soar. Tony Goldwyn and Tatiana Maslany round out the starry cast. —S.H.

Belasco Theatre, in previews through December 6. Purchase tickets here.

Talks

18. See Hasan Minhaj

It’s patriotic.

It’s still early days for the Daily Show alum’s groundbreaking new show for Netflix, Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj, so now’s the perfect time to catch the creator/breakout star talking about comedy in the Trump era and more with The New Yorker’s Vinson Cunningham.

92nd Street Y, November 16.

Classical Music

19. Hear The Creation

Immersive drama.

In the beginning, there was brass. Haydn’s oratorio opens not with light but with chaos in the form of big-banging octave C’s. That’s the kind of Imax vividness that conductor William Christie hyper-dramatizes so well, before exploring God’s new plaything in all its filigree and wonder. —J.D.

Alice Tully Hall, November 15.

Multimedia

20. Go to PAF

Trippy.

The Red Hook art space hosts a satellite branch of this Czech Republic–based festival of film animation and contemporary art. Expect mesmerizing sound and otherworldly vibes from performances like Prelude for light and fog, a piece written for eight fog machines and four strobe lights.

Pioneer Works, November 19 and 20.

TV

21. Watch The Wine Show

Nicely buzzed.

Do you enjoy wine and also watching Matthew Goode drink wine? That was a rhetorical question; of course you do! Which means you’ll want to make a note to watch the second season of The Wine Show, which once again features the star of Downton Abbey and The Crown talking vino alongside other experts.

Ovation, November 15.

Books

22. Read Fugitive Red

The thriller inside me.

You might laugh at the sad sack with terrible impulse control at the heart of this Upper East Side story by noir stalwart Jason Starr, but the whirlwind that engulfs ex-alcoholic and real-estate-commission slave Jack Harper — misguided online dalliances, locked doors, and trumped-up charges — is but a click away.

Oceanview.

Classical Music

23. Hear Danish String Quartet

Joining the conversation.

Every generation of composers asks some of its most profound questions in the form of a string quartet. Often, though, the resulting works get performances that aspire to be definitive, like settled law. The Copenhagen-based ensemble makes the inquiries sound fresh again, filled with necessary uncertainty. —J.D.

92nd Street Y, November 17.

Movies

24. & 25. Watch Films by and About Orson Welles

Very meta.

For the final stretch of his life and career, Orson Welles struggled to get his most ambitious film, The Other Side of the Wind, across the finish line. Now, in 2018, the film is finally here, assembled by a passionate postproduction team dedicated to Welles’s vision. And if all that intrigues you, also check out They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead, a documentary about the film’s making.

Netflix.