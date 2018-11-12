Here’s Your First Teaser Trailer for Toy Story 4

Push me to the edge, all our Toy Story friends are back from their latest near-death experience! In the teaser for Disney’s Toy Story 4, the gang’s all here: Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head (RIP Don Rickles, Estelle Harris), Rex (Wallace Shawn), Slinky Dog (Blake Clark), and all the rest. There’s a new addition, though, in a decorated (?) spork (??) named Forky who’s flipping out. “I don’t belong here,” Forky says, throwing our friendly reunion into chaos.

Toy Story 4 was originally going to be a romantic comedy about Woody finally getting together with Bo Peep, and was to be written by Rashida Jones and her writing partner Will McCormack. The duo dropped the project because of Pixar’s treatment of women and people of color. Now it looks like there’s a new toy in the mix. See it in theaters June 21, 2019.