Ted Cruz Tried, Unsuccessfully, to Get Free Nine Inch Nail Tickets

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for FYF

Add Ted Cruz to the pile of conservative figures getting dunked on by their musical idols. Trent Reznor told fans at a NIN concert in Irving, TX that Cruz had been “bugging” to get on the guest list for the show. But Reznor, ever the wordsmith, told Cruz to “fuck off.” Cruz isn’t alone in suffering this indignity. Rage Against the Machine superfan Paul Ryan was slammed in 2012 by Tom Morello as “the embodiment of the machine that our music has been raging against for two decades.” And Rihanna filed a cease and desist to get Trump to stop playing “Don’t Stop the Music.”

According to Reznor, Cruz was once backstage at a Nine Inch Nails show, but he “drank all the beer, and was just a pain in the ass to be around,” which pretty much vibes with the account his college roommate gave of how Cruz acts at a party. Seems like maybe Cruz should reflect a little bit on what he’s become. I’m sure that if he could start again, a million miles away, that he would keep himself. He would find a way.