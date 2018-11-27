Shock of all shocks, Trump dissed his own administration’s climate report this weekend. The Daily Show spent less time on Trump’s stupidity/cupidity and more time calling out 24-hour news networks for giving energy lobbyists and non-scientists airtime. “Once you say ‘I’m not a scientist,’ why is anyone listening to your scientific opinion?” Trevor Noah asked. Noah is baffled as to why American news programs keep having climate change deniers on their shows. “When Maury Povich brings someone on, if the DNA test says ‘You are the father,’ then that’s it,” he said. “The science has spoken.”