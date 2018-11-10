Elvis Presley, That Hound Dog, Is Receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Photo: Getty Images

What an interesting coincidence how Donald Trump, in his list of honorees for this year’s Presidential Medal of Freedom, decided the two pop culture icons would be receiving it posthumously. Yeah, definitely a coincidence. Entertainers love Trump, and love him bigly after all! Per Rolling Stone, Elvis Presley leads the list of people receiving the honor at a November 16 ceremony at the White House, alongside other noteable names such as Babe Ruth and Antonin Scalia. (The rest: Senator Orrin Hatch, football player Roger Staubach, football player-turned-judge Alan Page, and GOP megadonor Miriam Adelson.) “Elvis Presley defined American culture to billions of adoring fans around the world,” the White House said in a corresponding statement. “He remains an enduring American icon four decades after his death.”

Two years ago — the last time this medal ceremony occurred — President Obama awarded 21 people with the honor in a star-studded (and at times, tearful) reception, which included Ellen DeGeneres, Tom Hanks, Bruce Springsteen, Robert De Niro, and Diana Ross. Because who needs America’s Cool Dad when we can have America’s $87 Million for Republicans Mom.