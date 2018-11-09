Viggo Mortensen. Photo: Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images

Viggo Mortensen has said that he “will not utter” the N-word again, after he uttered it at a post-screening Q&A for Green Book on Wednesday. Mortensen and his co-star Mahershala Ali were talking with moderator Elvis Mitchell at a Film Independent Presents screening about how the movie’s interracial friendship fits into a larger conversation about racism in America. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mortensen used the word to illustrate a point about progress: “For instance, no one says n****r anymore,” he said. Audience members from the event said everyone was stunned.

Mortensen apologized for using the world in a statement to THR: “In making the point that many people casually used the ‘N’ word at the time in which the movie’s story takes place, in 1962, I used the full word. Although my intention was to speak strongly against racism, I have no right to even imagine the hurt that is caused by hearing that word in any context, especially from a white man. I do not use the word in private or in public. I am very sorry that I did use the full word last night, and will not utter it again.” Keep this promise!