Viola Davis Signs First Look Deal with Amazon

Two unstoppable cultural juggernauts, Amazon and Viola Davis, have joined forces. JuVee Productions, the company Davis co-runs with Julius Tennon, has signed a first-look feature film deal with Amazon Studios. Fresh off her Widows success, Davis joins other recent Amazon pick-ups Nicole Kidman, Jordan Peele, and Jason Blum. “Amazon Studios is passionate about building a home for both new and established filmmakers of all backgrounds, who share the same vision in telling incredible and engaging human stories,” studio head Jennifer Salke told The Hollywood Reporter. The Davis-starring vehicles Lila & Eve and Custody have previously been produced under the JuVee banner.

Widows director Steve McQueen once said that Davis has not been given the opportunity to show her full range, quipping that, “She could do an underwater musical. There’s nothing she cannot do.” Hopefully this deal will give her that opportunity, because no ticket price is too high for an underwater Viola Davis musical, especially if she’s producing.