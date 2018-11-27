Vulture’s New Subscriptions: A Reader’s FAQ

Photo: The sites included in New York Media’s digital subscription.

You may have heard the news: Vulture’s parent company New York Media has introduced a digital subscription. It launches today, and Vulture is part of it, along with our New York Magazine sibling sites the Cut, Intelligencer, and Grub Street. (The Strategist remains free.) That means that you may be asked to pay for a monthly subscription in order to read our stories. You may have questions; here are answers.

Why are you doing this?

Media has always been an enormous bargain to readers, and we think that’s still the case. Vulture endeavors to be the ideal entertainment companion: obsessive and intelligent, curious and comprehensive, witty and rigorous. Over the years, that mission has expanded from the words on our site to include live events, video, podcasts, and even audio briefs on your smart devices, and we’re constantly looking for new ways to be where you want us. Your support will ensure that we can deliver to you more of the sharpest thinking, deepest reporting, and most valuable information, all presented elegantly, at a time when quality journalism is more essential than ever.

What is it going to cost me?

Not much! Access to all of our sites will cost $5 a month. Click over here to choose a plan and set up an account. Your first month is free, and you can cancel anytime. That’s $60 a year for, say, looks behind the curtain at Netflix and inside the writers rooms of Late Night With Seth Meyers and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, oral histories of Jersey Shore and Get Out, interviews with eccentric music legends and game-show royalty, and unmatched daily comedy-industry coverage — plus, from our New York family, profiles of Anna Delvey and David Hogg, wild stories of the Watcher and the Worst Roommate Ever, and private press conferences in the oval office. For an extra $10 per year, you’ll get a New York print subscription as well.

What if I just want to subscribe to Vulture, and not the other sites?

Sorry, but at the moment we’re not offering an à la carte option. Think of all the other sites as freebies.

I’m already a New York Magazine print subscriber. What’s changing?

Nothing! You’ll just have to activate your digital account by entering your home delivery address or account number (it’s on the mailing label of your subscriber issue of New York) right here. It’ll prompt you to create a new username and password that you’ll use to log in while browsing the site.

If I don’t subscribe, how many stories can I get for free?

Our subscription plan works a little differently to some others — there isn’t a set number of free monthly stories. Instead, we’re using a dynamic meter. You’ll be prompted to subscribe based on various factors, including the types of stories you read and how often you read within a particular site and across our network.

Is the log-in going to remember me so I don’t have to keep inputting my password?

We promise that it will.