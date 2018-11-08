The Missing Link Trailer Is a Cute Way to Teach Your Kids About Evolution

Just days after the trailer for your next favorite animated movie, Spies in Disguise, was released, the folks at Laika Studios have submitted Missing Link to make you say “Awww!” In Link, Zach Galifianakis plays the bridge in our evolution from early to modern man, but he seems pretty comfortable adopting a new cosmopolitan sensibility after meeting the explorer Sir Lionel Frost (Hugh Jackman), who he hopes will help him find his long-lost relatives in Shangri-La. The voice cast also includes Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry, and more. You can get in on this cartoon adventure sometime in the spring of next year.