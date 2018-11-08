Here’s When Brooklyn Nine-Nine Is Coming Back

Photo: NBC

The wait is almost over for Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans: The cult cop comedy hit will return for its sixth season Thursday, January 10, the show’s new network, NBC, announced today. Nine-Nine will air at 9 p.m. as part of a rejiggered Peacock Thursday night winter schedule. NBC will now kick off Thursdays with Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson’s new reality competition series Titan Games at 8 p.m., followed by Nine-Nine and, at 9:30 p.m., the final three episodes of The Good Place’s third season. Titan Games had originally been planned for Wednesday nights, but NBC execs seemed to have realized its current Wednesday block of Dick Wolf Chicago shows was doing quite well and interrupting that flow wouldn’t make much sense. What’s more, new NBC Entertainment boss Paul Telegdy is very high on Titan, and the show’s target audience of young men should give Nine-Nine a very suitable lead-in. Reality also has a history of working well on Thursdays, both on NBC (the early seasons of The Apprentice) and CBS (Survivor).

So what do these changes mean for NBC’s other Thursday shows? Well, on January 31, Will & Grace will return from its winter hiatus in a new 9:30 p.m. time slot. Current 8 p.m. leadoff hitter Superstore will take an extended hiatus but return to Thursdays in March, when Titan Games ends its two-month run and NBC reverts to an 8–10 p.m. comedy block, which will likely include season two of A.P. Bio and/or the new half-hour Abby’s. And finally, the comedy now airing at 9:30 p.m., I Feel Bad, will wrap its 13-episode first season in December. Despite the show’s very low ratings so far, NBC says it’s still considering a second season of the Amy Poehler–produced series.