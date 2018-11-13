Corporate. Photo: Comedy Central

Comedy Central just announced premiere dates for two of its returning series: season six of Derek Waters’s Drunk History and season two of Matt Ingebretson, Jake Weisman, and Pat Bishop’s Corporate. Both shows will return to the network Tuesday, January 15, with Drunk History airing at 10 p.m. and Corporate airing right after at 10:30 p.m.

Drunk History, which earned a season renewal earlier this year, wrapped up its fifth season back in July. The upcoming season will feature a star-studded Are You Afraid of the Dark parody set around Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, narrated by Rich Fulcher and starring Evan Rachel Wood as Mary, Seth Rogen as Dr. Frankenstein, Elijah Wood as Percy Shelley, Jack McBrayer as Lord Byron, and Will Ferrell as Frankenstein’s monster.

Corporate, meanwhile, was renewed for a second season weeks before wrapping up its debut season in March. In addition to returning stars Ingebretson, Weisman, Lance Reddick, Adam Lustick, Anne Dudek, and Aparna Nancherla, the second season will feature guest stars, including Kyra Sedgwick, Elizabeth Perkins, Kristen Schaal, Sasheer Zamata, Baron Vaughn, and Andy Richter.

The return dates for Drunk History and Corporate join previously announced Comedy Central premiere dates for Broad City and The Other Two, which air back-to-back Thursday, January 24, at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., respectively.