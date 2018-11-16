Oscar-Winning Screenwriter William Goldman Dead at 87

William Goldman. Photo: Will Ragozzino/2009 Getty Images

Screenwriter William Goldman has died. According to Deadline, friends and family have confirmed that Goldman, whose career spanned decades as an Oscar-winning screenwriter, script doctor, playwright, and author, died last night at his home in Manhattan due to deteriorating health in recent months. Goldman’s sister Jenny confirmed to the Washington Post that he died due to complications from colon cancer and pneumonia. Goldman has written a long list of classic films including Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, All the President’s Men, The Princess Bride, Harper, and The Stepford Wives, and he also penned over 16 novels as well as nonfiction books on Broadway (1969’s The Season) and Hollywood (1983’s dishy Adventures in the Screen Trade: A Personal View of Hollywood and Screenwriting). Goldman was 87.