Stephen King, Ron Howard, and More Celebrities React to William Goldman’s Death

Since the news of author, playwright, and Oscar-winning screenwriter William Goldman’s death was revealed this morning, a growing list of actors, writers, producers, and more members of the entertainment industry have been sharing their remembrances of him on social media throughout the day today.

Here’s a roundup of the thoughts people have shared online so far — Stephen King, Rob Reiner, Neil Gaiman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michael McKean, Ron Howard, Edgar Wright, and more:

So sorry to hear of the passing of William Goldman. He was both witty and talented. His screenplay of my book MISERY was a beautiful thing. Rest In Peace, Bill. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 16, 2018

Falleció el escritor y uno de los más grandes guionistas que ha dado el cine, William Goldman. Su libro LAS AVENTURAS DE UN GUIONISTA EN HOLLYWOOD es de obligada lectura para todo cinefilo. DEP. pic.twitter.com/xO0TOffVBV — JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) November 16, 2018

William Goldman is the patron saint of screenwriting.



Everything he wrote, both for the screen and about the trade, is fucking gospel.



Study it, master it, understand you will likely never measure up to him.



Nothing any of us will write today will be worthy of him. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) November 16, 2018

Well, there goes a legend. Few, if any, have done more for the craft and even the business of #screenwriting than Goldman. | William Goldman Dies; Oscar Winning Writer Of ‘Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid’ Was 87 https://t.co/xlNlw15PVe #RIPWilliamGoldman — Tom Vaughan (@tomvaughan) November 16, 2018

William Goldman, Expert in the Art of Screenwriting, Dies at 87 - The Hollywood Reporter – a dear and valued friend, he taught me so much and showed me such kindness over the years. A world without him seems … inconceivable. https://t.co/FBdZQmDXsf — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) November 16, 2018

The screenplay for ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN and Pakula's film, are flat-out masterpieces. We've had a handful of films emulate this kind of vibe since and for my money, "THE INSIDER" and "ZODIAC" come the closest to nailing that very specific, 70's paranoid thriller style. https://t.co/oqo7unjVDQ — Joe Carnahan (@carnojoe) November 16, 2018

Inconceivable that William Goldman has passed, some of my all time favorites - All The Presidents Men, Princess Bride, Butch Cassidy, Misery, Marathon Man, etc. pic.twitter.com/DCv1uTYoUq — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) November 16, 2018

As a writer of westerns, I'm always looking over my shoulder at Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. They always seem to be gaining. RIP William Goldman. A giant among writers of any stripe. — Brandon Boyce (@Brandon__Boyce) November 16, 2018

RIP William Goldman. THE PRINCESS BRIDE and BUTCH CASSIDY are two of the greatest screenplays ever written. Thank you for inspiring and teaching me. — David Zuckerman (@David_Zuckerman) November 16, 2018

Losing Bill Goldman made me cry. My favorite book of all time is The Princess Bride. I was honored he allowed me to make it into a movie. I visited with him last Saturday. He was very weak but his mind still had the Goldman edge. I told him I loved him. He smiled & said fuck you. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 16, 2018

“Nobody knows anything...... Not one person in the entire motion picture field knows for a certainty what's going to work. Every time out it's a guess and, if you're lucky, an educated one.” ~ William Goldman , RIP pic.twitter.com/u4GQdcV1zp — Daniel Knauf (@Daniel_Knauf) November 16, 2018

He had vision, and the rest of the world wears bifocals.

RIP to the GOAT, William Goldman. — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) November 16, 2018

When I say I wanted to be William Goldman, I mean it.

Anybody want a peanut? — Jack Burditt (@jackburditt) November 16, 2018

I was lucky, in 1984, to interview William Goldman at the Savoy. He brightened up when I told him that of all his books, I loved The Princess Bride, then his least successful book, the best. A gentleman: he wrote brilliant novels & screenplays & explained Hollywood to the world. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 16, 2018

William Goldman, Screenwriting Star and Hollywood Skeptic, Dies at 87 https://t.co/e7eDOnnhmN Sad,inspiration to many. Another Titan departs. Rest Big Bill,rest — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) November 16, 2018

William Goldman. What can one do in the face of such a legacy but bow our heads in gratitude? — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 16, 2018

Absolute legend. The greatest teacher of the screenwriting craft. No one knows anything, except this dude.. he filled our hearts and minds with gold! William Goldman Dies; Oscar Winning Writer Of ‘Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid’ Was 87 – Deadline https://t.co/MDkJIzSrY2 — AdamRobitel (@AdamRobitel) November 16, 2018

RIP "William Goldman" Legend — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) November 16, 2018

William Goldman was our Yoda. Not a day went by that someone related to the creative process, especially writing, didn’t quote him as sage advice. “Nobody knows anything” in this industry, but one thing I know you’ll be missed and your words will live forever. — Joe Lynch (@TheJoeLynch) November 16, 2018

William Goldman's book "Which Lie Did I Tell?" helped me understand Hollywood in ways that I use to this day. He was a truly great writer across multiple genres, formats, & generations. His career is #goals. I wish I could have met him. #RIPWilliamGoldman https://t.co/cOQiOUSxIQ — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) November 16, 2018

God Bless You, William Goldman. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is what sent me down this whole crazy path. RIP — Paul Soter (@PaulSoter) November 16, 2018

William Goldman wrote brilliant novels, screenplays and razor-sharp takes on filmmaking. He was also a very nice man. RIP. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) November 16, 2018

William Goldman made my life, like so many millions of others, better and richer and more full of possibility because of what he wrote. What a gift. So sad today and so grateful. #WilliamGoldmanRIP pic.twitter.com/in3YOs8Pgm — michael sheen (@michaelsheen) November 16, 2018

RIP #WilliamGoldman. One of the greatest most successful screenwriters ever. I was lucky as hell to count Bill as a mentor and a friend. Check his credits & see a William Goldman movie or read a Goldman book over the holiday & give thanks that we had his voice in our world. https://t.co/RWRdCoO1Cm — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) November 16, 2018

RIP to William Goldman. If you are even thinking about being a writer then read Adventures in the Screen Trade and Which Lie Did I Tell? ASAP https://t.co/FIIum3uYLc — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) November 16, 2018

Legendary William Goldman, has died. He gave us ‘The Princess Bride’, ( book even better than the film) ‘Butch Cassidy-’ screenplay of "All the President's Men’ and best book on show biz, ‘Adventures in the Screen Trade’. He was also a true friend. Thank you dear Bill pic.twitter.com/dcwfYPd3ue — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) November 16, 2018

William Goldman was huge part Of creating some of the seminal movies of the 70’s and beyond. His book on screenwriting was a touchstone for me and I always felt star struck and intimidated seeing him at Knicks games. #RESPECT https://t.co/ED9HUJc50R — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) November 16, 2018

RIP William Goldman. Your teaching and wisdom have been invaluable — so thank you from all the writers/filmmakers in the world. https://t.co/u6hyFqzHIv — James Wan (@creepypuppet) November 16, 2018

It's no small feat to be a smart, witty writer and smart and witty about writing. RIP the legendary adventurer in screenwriting, William Goldman. https://t.co/oqSyQaRq2R — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 16, 2018

Thank you William Goldman for all the wonderful words. You were a treasure. I learned so much from you. RIP. “It’s an accepted fact that all writers are crazy, even the normal ones are weird." — Todd Thankswick (@ToddStashwick) November 16, 2018