The Favourite, Black Panther Lead Critics’ Choice Awards Nominations

How goes the kingdom? Very well, according to nominations for the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards! Yorgos Lanthimos’s punchy period piece The Favourite led the film slate with 14 nominations: Best Picture, Actress, Actress in a Comedy, Acting Ensemble, Director, Editing, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, Comedy, plus a pair of nominations (for Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz) for Best Supporting Actress. (Nicholas Hoult and his dear, career-defining wigs: We’re deeply apologetic.) Black Panther had 12 nominations, and First Man got a much-needed awards-season bump with 10. Barry Jenkins’s If Beale Street Could Talk has five nominations, and Roma has eight. Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born earned nine nominations, including (finally) a nod for Sam Elliott.

On the television side, The Americans, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, and Escape at Dannemora got five nominations each. Some surprising — but exciting — nods: Matthew Macfadyen earned a nom for Succession, Andy Samberg for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Shea Whigham for Homecoming, and both Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh will compete in the Best Actress category for Killing Eve. Netflix and HBO finished with 20 nominations each.

Last year, The Shape of Water had 14 nominations and ended the night with four wins, including Best Picture. (Three Billboards swept the major performance categories.) See this year’s winners announced at the Critics’ Choice Awards gala, broadcast live on the CW Network on Sunday, January 13.

Film

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

First Man

Green Book

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Ryan Gosling, First Man

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close, The Wife

Toni Collette, Hereditary

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Nicole Kidman, Boy Erased

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Young Actor/Actress

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Thomasin McKenzie, Leave No Trace

Ed Oxenbould, Wildlife

Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place

Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give

Sunny Suljic, Mid90s

Best Acting Ensemble

Black Panther

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Vice

Widows

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, First Man

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Original Screenplay

Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Adam McKay, Vice

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski, A Quiet Place

Best Adapted Screenplay

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, and Will Fetters, A Star Is Born

Josh Singer, First Man

Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Best Cinematography

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk

Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born

Rachel Morrison, Black Panther

Robbie Ryan, The Favourite

Linus Sandgren, First Man

Best Production Design

Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart, Black Panther

Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez, Roma

Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman, Crazy Rich Asians

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton, The Favourite

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas, First Man

John Myhre, Gordon Sim, Mary Poppins Returns

Best Editing

Jay Cassidy, A Star Is Born

Hank Corwin, Vice

Tom Cross, First Man

Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough, Roma

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, The Favourite

Joe Walker, Widows

Best Costume Design

Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots

Ruth Carter, Black Panther

Julian Day, Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandy Powell, The Favourite

Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns

Best Hair and Makeup

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Suspiria

Vice

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Ready Player One

Best Animated Feature

The Grinch

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Action Movie

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Deadpool 2

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Ready Player One

Widows

Best Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

Deadpool 2

The Death of Stalin

The Favourite

Game Night

Sorry to Bother You

Best Actor in a Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Jason Bateman, Game Night

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Lakeith Stanfield, Sorry to Bother You

Best Actress in a Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Rachel McAdams, Game Night

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

Annihilation

Halloween

Hereditary

A Quiet Place

Suspiria

Best Foreign Language Film

Burning

Capernaum

Cold War

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Song

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’

“I’ll Fight,” RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

“Trip a Little Light Fantastic,” Mary Poppins Returns

Best Score

Kris Bowers, Green Book

Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Television

Best Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

The Good Place

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Middle

One Day at a Time

Schitt’s Creek

Best Drama Series

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Good Fight

Homecoming

Killing Eve

My Brilliant Friend

Pose

Succession

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Diego Luna, Narcos: Mexico

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Elizabeth Olsen, Sorry for Your Loss

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Richard Cabral, Mayans M.C.

Asia Kate Dillon, Billions

Noah Emmerich, The Americans

Justin Hartley, This Is Us

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Richard Schiff, The Good Doctor

Shea Whigham, Homecoming

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Dina Shihabi, Jack Ryan

Julia Garner, Ozark

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Holly Taylor, The Americans

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Hank Azaria, Brockmire

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Justina Machado, One Day at a Time

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Issa Rae, Insecure

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Nico Santos, Superstore

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Laurie Metcalf, The Conners

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time

Zoe Perry, Young Sheldon

Annie Potts, Young Sheldon

Miriam Shor, Younger

Best Limited Series

A Very English Scandal

American Vandal

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Genius: Picasso

Sharp Objects

Best Movie Made for Television

Icebox

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

King Lear

My Dinner With Hervé

Notes From the Field

The Tale

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Carrie Coon, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Anna Deavere Smith, Notes From the Field

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Eric Lange, Escape at Dannemora

Alex Rich, Genius: Picasso

Peter Sarsgaard, The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Ellen Burstyn, The Tale

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Julia Garner, Dirty John

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Elizabeth Perkins, Sharp Objects

Best Animated Series

Adventure Time

Archer

Bob’s Burgers

BoJack Horseman

The Simpsons

South Park