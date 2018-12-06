Vice, ACS: Versace Lead 2019 Golden Globe Nominations

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Let’s not beat around the bush, readers. You’re here for one thing and one thing only, and that’s to get the sweet, sweet intel on who’s nominated for a 2019 Golden Globe. Whether you’re more of a film or television enthusiast, your pals at Vulture have outlined all of the categories and nominees for your parsing pleasure — and we have some fun ones! There’s lots of love for Vice, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, British period dramas, and our queen Regina King. The ceremony itself will air on Sunday, January 6, with the duo of Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh hosting. We’re pumped!

Best Motion Picture, Drama

﻿Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

﻿Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

﻿Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

﻿Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

﻿Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

﻿Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

﻿Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Director, Motion Picture

﻿Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

﻿Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

﻿Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

﻿Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

﻿Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Television Series, Drama

﻿The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

﻿“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’

“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War

“Revelation,” Boy Erased

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

﻿Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

﻿Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

﻿Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

﻿Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

﻿Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

﻿Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

﻿Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

﻿Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace