Here Are Your 2019 Grammy Nominees

Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

We’ve placed our bets, now it’s time to face the music. The nominations for the 2019 Grammys are here (a couple days late, thanks to 41’s funeral) and bigger than ever. Literally. Kendrick Lamar (eight noms) and Drake (seven) lead the field of nominations, with strong showings from H.E.R., Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, and Janelle Monáe. Ten-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift only eked out one nomination, for Best Pop Vocal Album. Ditto Kanye West: The former Grammy heavyweight only received one nomination, for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical. Even though most the movie’s music was ineligible this year, the Lady Gaga–Bradley Cooper Star Is Born collab “Shallow” was nominated for three awards: Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Yeehaw!

Return February 10 for the ceremony to see who gets to take home a shiny new toy.

Album of the Year

﻿Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B

By the Way I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile

Scorpion, Drake

H.E.R., H.E.R.

Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone

Dirty Computer, Janelle Monae

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther The Album, Various Artists

Song of the Year

﻿“All the Stars”

“Boo’d Up”

“God’s Plan”

“In My Blood”

“The Joke”

“The Middle”

“Shallow”

“This Is America”

Best R&B Album

Sex & Cigarettes, Toni Braxton

Good Thing, Leon Bridges

Honestly, Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R., H.E.R.

Gumbo Unplugged Live, PJ Morton

Best Country Album

Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

From a Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

Record of the Year

”﻿I Like It,” Cardi B

“The Joke,” Brandi

“This Is America,” Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan,” Drake

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“All the Stars,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Rock Star,” Post Malone ft. 21 Savage

“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Best New Artist

﻿Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Jorja Smith

Dua Lipa

Bebe Rexha

Greta Van Flet

Margo Price

H.E.R.

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Colors,” Beck

“Havana” (Live), Camila Cabello

“God Is a Woman,” Ariana Grande

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” Lady Gaga

“Better Now,” Post Malone

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato, “Fall In Line”

Backstreet Boys, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Maroon 5 and Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton, “Say Something”

Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey, “The Middle”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Camila, Camila Cabello

Meaning of Life, Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener, Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma, Pink

Reputation, Taylor Swift

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love Is Here to Stay, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

My Way, Willie Nelson

Nat “King” Cole & Me, Gregory Porter

Standards (Deluxe), Seal

The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic! Barbra Streisand

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B, “Be Careful”

Drake, “Nice for What”

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake, “King’s Dead”

Anderson .Paak, “Bubblin”

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee, “Sicko Mode”

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink, “Like I Do”

6LACK ft. J. Cole, “Pretty Little Fears”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA, “All the Stars”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Best Rap Song

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake, “King’s Dead”

Eminem, “Lucky You”

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee, “Sicko Mode”

Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar, “Win”

Best Rap Album

Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B

Swimming, Mac Miller

Victory Lap, Nipsey Hussle

Daytona, Pusha-T

Astroworld, Travis Scott

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys, “Four Out of Five”

Chris Cornell, “When Bad Does Good”

THE FEVER 333, “Made An America”

Greta Van Fleet, “Highway Tune”

Halestorm, “Uncomfortable”

Best Metal Performance

Between the Buried and Me, “Condemned to the Gallows”

Deafheaven, “Honeycomb”

High on Fire, “Electric Messiah”

Trivium, “Betrayer”

Underoath, “On My Teeth”

Best Rock Song

Greta Van Fleet, “Black Smoke Rising”

Twenty One Pilots, “Jumpsuit”

Bring Me the Horizon, “MANTRA”

St. Vincent, “Masseduction”

Ghost, “Rats”

Best Rock Album

Alice in Chains, Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy, M A N I A

Ghost, Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet, From the Fires

Weezer, Pacific Daydream

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Beck, Colors

Björk, Utopia

David Byrne, American Utopia

St. Vincent, Masseduction

Best R&B Performance

Toni Braxton, “Long As I Live”

The Carters, “Summer”

Lalah Hathaway, “Y O Y”

H.E.R., “Best Part [ft. Daniel Caesar]”

PJ Morton, “First Began”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Leon Bridges, “Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand”

Betty LaVette, “Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight”

MAJOR., “Honest”

PJ Morton, “How Deep Is Your Love [ft. Yebba]”

Charlie Wilson, “Made for Love [ft. Lalah Hathaway]”

Best R&B Song

Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”

Miguel, “Come Through and Chill” [ft. J. Cole and Salaam Remi]

Childish Gambino, “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R., “Focus”

Toni Braxton, “Long As I Live”

Best Urban Contemporary Album

The Carters, Everything Is Love

Chloe x Halle, The Kids Are Alright

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz, Chris Dave and the Drumhedz

Miguel, War & Leisure

Meshell Ndegeocello, Ventriloquism

Best Dance Recording

Above & Beyond, “Northern Soul” [ft. Richard Bedford]

Disclosure, “Ultimatum” [ft. Fatoumata Diawara]

Fisher, “Losing It”

Silk City & Dua Lipa, “Electricity” [ft. Diplo and Mark Ronson]

Virtual Self, “Ghost Voices”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Jon Hopkins, Singularity

Justice, Woman

Sofi Tukker, Treehouse

SOPHIE, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides

TOKiMONSTA, Lune Rouge

Best Comedy Album

Patton Oswalt, Annihilation

Dave Chappelle, Equanimity & the Bird Revelation

Jim Gaffigan, Noble Ape

Fred Armisen, Standup for Drummers

Chris Rock, Tamborine

﻿Best Remixed Recording

Labrinth, Sia & Diplo present LSD, “Audio (CID Remix Official Dance Remix)”

Charlie Puth, “How Long (EDX’s Dubai Skyline Remix)”

Gabriel & Dresden feat. Sub Teal, “Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix)”

Kygo, Justin Jesso, “Stargazing [ft. Justin Jesso] (Kaskade Remix)”

HAIM, “Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)”

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Call Me By Your Name

Deadpool 2

The Greatest Showman

Lady Bird

Stranger Things

Best Recording Package

Mitski, Be the Cowboy

BTS, Love Yourself: Tear

St. Vincent, Masseduction

The Chairman, The Offering

Foxhole, Well Kept Thing

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Guns N’ Roses - Appetite for Destruction (Locked N’ Loaded) The Decemberists, I’ll be Your Girl

Grateful Dead - Pacific Northwest ‘73-74’: The Complete Recordings

“Weird” Al Yankovic, Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of “Weird Al” Yankovic

Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds, Too Many Bad Habits

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Best Music Video

The Carters, “Apeshit”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Joyner Lucas, “I’m Not Racist”

Janelle Monáe, “PYNk”

Tierra Whack, “MUMBO JUMBO”

Best Music Film

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars

Whitney

Quincy

Itzhak

Elvis Presley: The King