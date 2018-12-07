Here Are Your 2019 Grammy Nominees

Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images
We’ve placed our bets, now it’s time to face the music. The nominations for the 2019 Grammys are here (a couple days late, thanks to 41’s funeral) and bigger than ever. Literally. Kendrick Lamar (eight noms) and Drake (seven) lead the field of nominations, with strong showings from H.E.R., Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, and Janelle Monáe. Ten-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift only eked out one nomination, for Best Pop Vocal Album. Ditto Kanye West: The former Grammy heavyweight only received one nomination, for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical. Even though most the movie’s music was ineligible this year, the Lady Gaga–Bradley Cooper Star Is Born collab “Shallow” was nominated for three awards: Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Yeehaw!
Return February 10 for the ceremony to see who gets to take home a shiny new toy.
Album of the Year
Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B
By the Way I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile
Scorpion, Drake
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone
Dirty Computer, Janelle Monae
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther The Album, Various Artists
Song of the Year
“All the Stars”
“Boo’d Up”
“God’s Plan”
“In My Blood”
“The Joke”
“The Middle”
“Shallow”
“This Is America”
Best R&B Album
Sex & Cigarettes, Toni Braxton
Good Thing, Leon Bridges
Honestly, Lalah Hathaway
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Gumbo Unplugged Live, PJ Morton
Best Country Album
Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
From a Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
Record of the Year
”I Like It,” Cardi B
“The Joke,” Brandi
“This Is America,” Childish Gambino
“God’s Plan,” Drake
“Shallow,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
“All the Stars,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA
“Rock Star,” Post Malone ft. 21 Savage
“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Best New Artist
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Jorja Smith
Dua Lipa
Bebe Rexha
Greta Van Flet
Margo Price
H.E.R.
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Colors,” Beck
“Havana” (Live), Camila Cabello
“God Is a Woman,” Ariana Grande
“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” Lady Gaga
“Better Now,” Post Malone
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato, “Fall In Line”
Backstreet Boys, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Maroon 5 and Cardi B, “Girls Like You”
Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton, “Say Something”
Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey, “The Middle”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Camila, Camila Cabello
Meaning of Life, Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener, Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma, Pink
Reputation, Taylor Swift
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love Is Here to Stay, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
My Way, Willie Nelson
Nat “King” Cole & Me, Gregory Porter
Standards (Deluxe), Seal
The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic! Barbra Streisand
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B, “Be Careful”
Drake, “Nice for What”
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake, “King’s Dead”
Anderson .Paak, “Bubblin”
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee, “Sicko Mode”
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration
Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink, “Like I Do”
6LACK ft. J. Cole, “Pretty Little Fears”
Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA, “All the Stars”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
Best Rap Song
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake, “King’s Dead”
Eminem, “Lucky You”
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee, “Sicko Mode”
Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar, “Win”
Best Rap Album
Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B
Swimming, Mac Miller
Victory Lap, Nipsey Hussle
Daytona, Pusha-T
Astroworld, Travis Scott
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys, “Four Out of Five”
Chris Cornell, “When Bad Does Good”
THE FEVER 333, “Made An America”
Greta Van Fleet, “Highway Tune”
Halestorm, “Uncomfortable”
Best Metal Performance
Between the Buried and Me, “Condemned to the Gallows”
Deafheaven, “Honeycomb”
High on Fire, “Electric Messiah”
Trivium, “Betrayer”
Underoath, “On My Teeth”
Best Rock Song
Greta Van Fleet, “Black Smoke Rising”
Twenty One Pilots, “Jumpsuit”
Bring Me the Horizon, “MANTRA”
St. Vincent, “Masseduction”
Ghost, “Rats”
Best Rock Album
Alice in Chains, Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy, M A N I A
Ghost, Prequelle
Greta Van Fleet, From the Fires
Weezer, Pacific Daydream
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
Beck, Colors
Björk, Utopia
David Byrne, American Utopia
St. Vincent, Masseduction
Best R&B Performance
Toni Braxton, “Long As I Live”
The Carters, “Summer”
Lalah Hathaway, “Y O Y”
H.E.R., “Best Part [ft. Daniel Caesar]”
PJ Morton, “First Began”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Leon Bridges, “Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand”
Betty LaVette, “Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight”
MAJOR., “Honest”
PJ Morton, “How Deep Is Your Love [ft. Yebba]”
Charlie Wilson, “Made for Love [ft. Lalah Hathaway]”
Best R&B Song
Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”
Miguel, “Come Through and Chill” [ft. J. Cole and Salaam Remi]
Childish Gambino, “Feels Like Summer”
H.E.R., “Focus”
Toni Braxton, “Long As I Live”
Best Urban Contemporary Album
The Carters, Everything Is Love
Chloe x Halle, The Kids Are Alright
Chris Dave and the Drumhedz, Chris Dave and the Drumhedz
Miguel, War & Leisure
Meshell Ndegeocello, Ventriloquism
Best Dance Recording
Above & Beyond, “Northern Soul” [ft. Richard Bedford]
Disclosure, “Ultimatum” [ft. Fatoumata Diawara]
Fisher, “Losing It”
Silk City & Dua Lipa, “Electricity” [ft. Diplo and Mark Ronson]
Virtual Self, “Ghost Voices”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Jon Hopkins, Singularity
Justice, Woman
Sofi Tukker, Treehouse
SOPHIE, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides
TOKiMONSTA, Lune Rouge
Best Comedy Album
Patton Oswalt, Annihilation
Dave Chappelle, Equanimity & the Bird Revelation
Jim Gaffigan, Noble Ape
Fred Armisen, Standup for Drummers
Chris Rock, Tamborine
Best Remixed Recording
Labrinth, Sia & Diplo present LSD, “Audio (CID Remix Official Dance Remix)”
Charlie Puth, “How Long (EDX’s Dubai Skyline Remix)”
Gabriel & Dresden feat. Sub Teal, “Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix)”
Kygo, Justin Jesso, “Stargazing [ft. Justin Jesso] (Kaskade Remix)”
HAIM, “Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)”
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Call Me By Your Name
Deadpool 2
The Greatest Showman
Lady Bird
Stranger Things
Best Recording Package
Mitski, Be the Cowboy
BTS, Love Yourself: Tear
St. Vincent, Masseduction
The Chairman, The Offering
Foxhole, Well Kept Thing
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Guns N’ Roses - Appetite for Destruction (Locked N’ Loaded) The Decemberists, I’ll be Your Girl
Grateful Dead - Pacific Northwest ‘73-74’: The Complete Recordings
“Weird” Al Yankovic, Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of “Weird Al” Yankovic
Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds, Too Many Bad Habits
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
Best Music Video
The Carters, “Apeshit”
Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
Joyner Lucas, “I’m Not Racist”
Janelle Monáe, “PYNk”
Tierra Whack, “MUMBO JUMBO”
Best Music Film
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars
Whitney
Quincy
Itzhak
Elvis Presley: The King