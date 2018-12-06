Succession, Atlanta Score WGA TV Nominations

Photo: Colin Hutton/HBO

The Golden Globes aren’t the only awards body giving TV shows their shine today. On Thursday afternoon, the Writers Guild of America released the nominees for all its TV honors. Drama heavyweights like The Americans and last year’s WGA winner The Handmaid’s Tale (largely left out of this morning’s Globes noms) appear in contention, along with HBO newbie Succession. On the comedy side, Atlanta, GLOW, Barry, The Good Place, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will compete. Winners will be honored at the 2019 Writers Guild Awards on Sunday, February 17. See the full list of nominees below.

Drama Series

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Succession

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

New Series

Barry

The Haunting of Hill House

Homecoming

Pose

Succession

Long Form Original

Castle Rock

My Dinner With Hervé

Paterno

Long Form Adapted

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

The Looming Tower

Maniac

Sharp Objects

Short Form New Media Original

After Forever

Class of Lies

Love Daily

West 40s

Short Form New Media Adapted

The Walking Dead: Red Machete

Animation

“Bart’s Not Dead” (The Simpsons)

“Boywatch” (Bob’s Burgers)

“Just One of the Boyz 4 Now for Now” (Bob’s Burgers)

“Krusty the Clown” (The Simpsons)

“Mo Mommy Mo Problems” (Bob’s Burgers)

“Send in Stewie, Please” (Family Guy)

Episodic Drama

“Camelot” (Narcos: Mexico)

“The Car” (This Is Us)

“Episode 407” (The Affair)

“First Blood” (The Handmaid’s Tale)

“Paean to the People” (Homeland)

“The Precious Blood of Jesus” (Ozark)

Episodic Comedy

“Another Place” (Forever)

“Chapter One: Make Your Mark” (Barry)

“Halibut!” (Santa Clarita Diet)

“Kimmy and the Beest!” (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

“Pilot” (The Kids Are Alright)

“Who Knows Better Than I” (Orange Is the New Black)

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

I Love You, America

Nathan for You

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Comedy/Variety Specials

2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish

Drew Michael

The Fake News with Ted Nelms

The Oscars 2018