Succession, Atlanta Score WGA TV Nominations

The Golden Globes aren’t the only awards body giving TV shows their shine today. On Thursday afternoon, the Writers Guild of America released the nominees for all its TV honors. Drama heavyweights like The Americans and last year’s WGA winner The Handmaid’s Tale (largely left out of this morning’s Globes noms) appear in contention, along with HBO newbie Succession. On the comedy side, Atlanta, GLOW, Barry, The Good Place, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will compete. Winners will be honored at the 2019 Writers Guild Awards on Sunday, February 17. See the full list of nominees below.
Drama Series
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Succession
Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
New Series
Barry
The Haunting of Hill House
Homecoming
Pose
Succession
Long Form Original
Castle Rock
My Dinner With Hervé
Paterno
Long Form Adapted
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
The Looming Tower
Maniac
Sharp Objects
Short Form New Media Original
After Forever
Class of Lies
Love Daily
West 40s
Short Form New Media Adapted
The Walking Dead: Red Machete
Animation
“Bart’s Not Dead” (The Simpsons)
“Boywatch” (Bob’s Burgers)
“Just One of the Boyz 4 Now for Now” (Bob’s Burgers)
“Krusty the Clown” (The Simpsons)
“Mo Mommy Mo Problems” (Bob’s Burgers)
“Send in Stewie, Please” (Family Guy)
Episodic Drama
“Camelot” (Narcos: Mexico)
“The Car” (This Is Us)
“Episode 407” (The Affair)
“First Blood” (The Handmaid’s Tale)
“Paean to the People” (Homeland)
“The Precious Blood of Jesus” (Ozark)
Episodic Comedy
“Another Place” (Forever)
“Chapter One: Make Your Mark” (Barry)
“Halibut!” (Santa Clarita Diet)
“Kimmy and the Beest!” (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
“Pilot” (The Kids Are Alright)
“Who Knows Better Than I” (Orange Is the New Black)
Comedy/Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Comedy/Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
I Love You, America
Nathan for You
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Comedy/Variety Specials
2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish
Drew Michael
The Fake News with Ted Nelms
The Oscars 2018