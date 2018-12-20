Photo: FOX

For a small segment of the population, the 90210 of record debuted in 2008 and starred Shanae Grimes and AnnaLynne McCord, but the original rich kids of West Beverly Hills High School are trying to set the canon straight. Deadline reports that a 90210 series revival is in the works and looking for a network home. Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor), Tori Spelling (Donna Martin), Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Brian Austin Green (David Silver), and Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman) are reportedly attached to star, with writer-producers Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini, who worked on the 2000s-era reboot, lined up to develop.

So now we have questions. Will this possible revival share continuity with the 2008 version of the show? Garth’s Kelly Taylor was a regular on that series as a guidance counselor at her old high school, so would a new show keep that detail, or just pretend those 114 episodes never happened? If it does ignore the 2008 show, in which Shannen Doherty reprised her role of Brenda Walsh and returned to WBH High, will they stick with the mythology from the original and keep Brenda and Dylan together? Doherty and Luke Perry are the big missing names from the list of returning cast, so will they still just be “living in London” as an eternally in love 90210 power couple? In a meta twist, will there somehow be an acknowledgment of Ziering’s starring role in the Sharknado franchise? If new 90210 gets snapped up, we could have these answers very soon.