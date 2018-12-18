A League of Their Own Is Streaming for Free on Crackle Right Now

Photo: Columbia Pictures

If you’re appropriately in your feelings after learning about Penny Marshall’s death Tuesday — and, for the record, you should be — here’s a bit of positive news: One of Marshall’s most popular movies is now streaming for free. On Crackle, you can watch A League of Their Own, Marshall’s “there’s no crying in baseball” movie, starring Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Madonna, and Rosie O’Donnell.

A League of Their Own is Marshall’s only movie streaming for free, but you can catch two others, with subscriptions: Her 2001 Drew Barrymore movie Riding in Cars With Boys is streaming on Starz. Big — with its F.A.O. Schwarz dance-on piano scene — is streaming on Hulu.