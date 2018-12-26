Is It Possible We Play That Mariah Carey Song Too Much?

Christmas has come and gone, and in its wake it leaves the Spotify record for most streams in a single day totally crushed. XXXTentacion’s single ‘Sad! previously held the record with a whopping 10.4 million streams, that is until Christmas eve. Enter the undisputed Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey whose millennial Christmas classic, ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’, raced to the top, reaching over 10.8 million streams that day, according to Chart Data. Even Carey herself was taken aback at the now 24-year-old single’s sudden and meteoric rise to the top, tweeting out on Christmas morning to express her pure shock at a gift greater than Santa could even ever bring her: “Wait… What?!” But now the holiday is over and, for the sake of our sanity, we have to put this song away until November. No seriously, stop.
