According to a list released by Art Basel Miami Beach of sales from galleries who chose to disclose the information, 16 works by 14 artists sold for $1 million or more. Of those, Louise Bourgeois was the only woman artist whose work sold for seven figures: Hauser & Wirth sold a fabric sculpture titled Femme for $2 million. Cheim & Read gallery sold a watercolor work of hers also from 2004 to a European museum for $350,000. And for those who don’t have a few hundred thou lying around to decorate the living room, the ICA Miami has some of Bourgeois’s fuzzy sculptures on view, several made from a pink fur coat the artist was given in the ’90s by her gallerist Robert Miller.

Of the sales reported, half of these artists are living and half are dead. Bourgeois made Femme in 2004, six years before she died at the age of 98.

Other members of the million-dollar club: El Anatsui, Larry Bell, Mark Bradford, Bourgeois, Marc Chagall, George Condo, Lucio Fontana, Philip Guston, Anish Kapoor, Lee Krasner, Paul McCarthy, Martin Puryear, James Rosenquist, and Jesús Rafael Soto.

Artists in addition to Bourgeois whose work galleries noted was sold to a museum, institution, or foundation (or sold as a promised gift to one): Mark Bradford, Nancy Burson, Sheila Hicks, Charles Gaines, Rashid Johnson, Adrian Piper, and Amy Sherald.

Amy Sherald, When I Let Go of What I Am, I Become What I Might Be (Self-imagined Atlas) (2018): oil on canvas. Photo: Joseph Hyde/Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth

303 Gallery (New York)

Sue Williams

Flourescent and Flooby, 2003

Oil and acrylic on canvas

Sold for USD 165,000

Sue Williams

Bindweed and Red, 2005

Oil on canvas

Sold for USD 165,000

Sue Williams

Golfing at Northwoods, 2008

Oil and acrylic on canvas

Sold for USD 165,000

Mary Heilmann

January Night – Stinson Beach, 2002

Oil on canvas

Sold for USD 165,000

Sam Falls

Untitled (Sea Ranch), 2018

Pigment on canvas

Sold for USD 100,000

Alicja Kwade

Formation, 2018

Copper, neon, transformers

Sold for EUR 75,000

Rodney Graham

Unused Prop: French Telephone, 2018

Painted aluminum lightboxes with transmounted chromogenic transparencies

Sold for USD 60,000

Tala Madani

Shadow Projection (Animal Hands) 1, 2018

Oil on linen

Sold for USD 58,000

Jacob Kassay

Untitled, 2018

Acrylic on canvas, oak frame

Sold for USD 45,000

Jacob Kassay

Untitled, 2018

Acrylic on canvas, oak frame

Sold for USD 45,000

*Despite having the same title, two different works

Alison Jacques Gallery (London)

Sheila Hicks

Pockets, 1982

Sold for USD 110,000 to a major European museum

Robert Mapplethorpe

Cock and Gun, 1982

Sold for USD 50,000

Hannah Wilke

Sold four works by the artist, each ranging from USD 50,000 - 120,000

Lenore Tawney

Sold numerous works by the artist, each ranging from USD 35,000 - 120,000

Almine Rech Gallery (Brussels, Paris, London, New York)

Markus Lüpertz

Eurydike, 2017

Mixed media on canvas

210 x 260 x 7 cm (framed)

82 5/8 x 102 3/8 x 2 3/4 inches (framed)

Sold for a price in the range of USD 250,000 - 300,000

Aaron Curry

Cosmic Bather, 2017

Powder and coated aluminum

Sold for a price in the range of USD 150,000 - 200,000

A painting by Vivian Springford

Acrylic on canvas

Sold for a price in the range of USD 60,000 - 80,000

Farah Atassi

Woman in Sailor Top, 2018

Oil and enamel on canvas

Sold for a price in the range of USD 30,000 - 50,000

Claire Tabouret

Together, 2018

Acrylic on Canvas

Sold for a price in the range of USD 30,000 - 50,000

Michael Hilsman

Lemon Tree with Timepieces, 2018

Oil on linen

Sold for a price in the range of USD 20,000 - 30,000

Cheim & Read (New York)

Sean Scully

STACK GREYS, 2018

Aluminum and automotive paint

Sold for USD 750,000

Al Held

B/W XIV, 1968

Acrylic on canvas

Sold for USD 750,000

Louise Bourgeois

UNTITLED, 2004

Watercolor, gouache and pencil on tan paper

Sold for USD 350,000 to a European museum

Jonathan Lasker

THE PRIDE OF BEING, 1993

Oil on linen

Sold for USD 300,000

Lynda Benglis

NAR, 1980

Bronze screen, Hydrocal, gesso and gold leaf

Sold for USD 250,000

Jack Pierson

POSITIVE VIBES, 2018

Plastic and metal

Sold for USD 200,000

Ron Gorchov

XUTHUS, 2018

Oil on linen

Sold for USD 180,000

Louise Bourgeois

SPIRAL, 2009

Gouache on paper

Sold for USD 150,000

Sean Scully

4.9.00, 2000

Watercolor on paper

Sold for USD 60,000

David Castillo Gallery (Miami Beach)

Shinique Smith

A painting

Sold for USD 60,000

Shinique Smith

A large scale Shinique Smith painting

Sold for USD 55,000

Sold to a San Francisco collection

Belkis Ayon

Work on paper

Sold for a price in the range of USD 30,000 to 40,000

Sold to a collection in Michigan

Sanford Biggers

A small quilt painting

Sold for USD 30,000

Sold to a Miami collection

Pepe Mar

A painting

Sold for USD 28,000

Sold to a major Latin American collection

Pepe Mar

A collage shadowbox

Sold for USD 28,000

Sold to a prominent Miami collection

Pepe Mar

A painting

Sold for USD 28,000

Sold to a prominent collection in Miami

Vaughn Spann

A painting

Sold for USD 25,000

Sold to a collection in the Midwest

David Kordansky Gallery (Los Angeles)

Jonas Wood

Blackwelder Speaker Still Life, 2018

Oil and acrylic on canvas

58 x 45 x 1 1/2 inches

(147.3 x 114.3 x 3.8 cm)

Sold for USD 450,000

Fred Eversley

Untitled (parabolic lens), (1969) 2018

3-color, 3-layer cast polyester

19 1/4 x 19 1/4 x 6 inches

(48.9 x 48.9 x 6 cm)

Sold for USD 250,000

Fred Eversley

Untitled (parabolic lens), (1974) 2018

Monochrome cast polyester

19 3/4 x 19 3/4 x 6 1/4 inches

(50.2 x 50.2 x 15.9 cm)

Sold for USD 250,000

Rashid Johnson

Untitled Microphone Sculpture, 2018

Bronze, ceramic tile, mirror tile, books, shea butter, oil stick, black soap, and wax

72 x 72 x 7 inches

(182.9 x 182.9 x 17.8 cm)

Sold for USD 235,000

Mary Weatherford

Ice House Canyon, four lights, 2018

Flashe and neon on linen

75 1/2 x 58 x 3 1/4 inches

(191.8 x 147.3 x 8.3 cm)

Sold for USD 225,000

Mary Weatherford

Ice House Canyon, three lights, 2018

Flashe and neon on linen

66 x 68 x 3 inches

(167.6 x 172.7 x 7.6 cm)

Sold for USD 225,000

Jennifer Guidi

Offerings to the Sun (Painted Sand SF #1F, Pink, Yellow, Orange Gradient, White), 2018

Sand, acrylic, and oil on linen

92 x 74 1/4 x 1 3/4 inches

(233.7 x 188.6 x 4.4 cm)

Sold for USD 200,000

Aaron Curry

Multidimensional Dude Complex, 2018

Painted aluminum and stainless steel

84 1/4 x 54 x 38 inches

(214 x 137.2 x 96.5 cm)

Sold for USD 185,000

Huma Bhabha

GM, 2018

Cork, acrylic paint, and oil stick, with wood pedestal

68 1/2 x 20 x 20 inches

(174 x 50.8 x 50.8 cm)

Sold for USD 150,000

Evan Holloway

Shoots of an Inverted Tree, 2018

Patinated bronze

84 x 49 x 26 inches

(213.4 x 124.5 x 66 cm)

unique

Sold for USD 125,000

Betty Woodman

Table and Rug, 2016

glazed earthenware, epoxy resin, lacquer, acrylic paint, canvas, and wood

70 1/2 x 62 x 12 inches

(179.1 x 157.5 x 30.5 cm)

Sold for USD 66,000

Lesley Vance

Untitled, 2018

oil on linen

19 x 23 x 1 inches

(48.3 x 58.4 x 2.5 cm)

Sold for USD 60,000

Ricky Swallow

Hanging Bow with Pegs #2, 2018

Patinated bronze

15 1/2 x 32 1/2 x 2 inches

(39.4 x 82.6 x 5.1 cm)

unique

Sold for USD 58,000

Ivan Morley

A True Tale, 2018

thread and ink on canvas

63 5/8 x 40 1/4 x 1 3/4 inches

(161.6 x 102.2 x 4.4 cm)

Sold for USD 58,000

Shahryar Nashat

Mother on Wheels (Gold Hazelnut), 2018

marble, powder-coated steel, and castor wheels

34 1/4 x 23 x 19 inches

(88 x 58 x 48 cm)

Sold for USD 55,000

Mai-Thu Perret

Niki (Group of 4), 2015

glazed ceramic and leather

four parts, each:

15 3/8 x 7 1/2 x 2 3/8 inches

(39 x 19 x 6 cm)

overall dimensions:

15 3/8 x 77 1/8 x 2 3/8 inches

(39 x 196 x 6 cm)

Sold for USD 50,000

Matthew Brannon

Concerning Vietnam: Bell AH-1 Cobra, Gunner’s Seat (Band-Aid), 2018

silkscreen with hand-painted elements

66 1/2 x 51 1/2 inches

(168.9 x 130.8 cm)

framed:

70 1/2 x 55 1/2 x 1 1/2 inches

(179.1 x 141 x 3.8 cm)

unique

Sold for USD 48,000

Ruby Neri

Sun Disk, 2018

ceramic with glaze

46 x 57 x 31 1/2 inches

(116.8 x 144.8 x 80 cm)

Sold for USD 45,000

Lauren Halsey

that fuss wuz us, 2018

white cement, carpet, foam, wood, and mixed media

110 x 49 x 49 inches

(284.5 x 121.9 x 121.9 cm)

Sold for USD 40,000

Valentin Carron

Low low, Lorraine aimless, 2013

cast bronze

8 5/8 x 14 1/2 x 2 inches

(21.9 x 36.8 x 5.1 cm)

Edition of 2, with 1 AP

Sold for USD 28,000

Torbjørn Rødland

Look What You Did!, 2017

chromogenic print

55 1/8 x 43 3/8 inches

(140 x 110.2 cm)

framed:

55 7/8 x 44 x 2 inches

(141.9 x 111.8 x 5.1 cm)

Edition of 3, with 1 AP

Sold for USD 28,000

Markus Amm

Untitled, 2018

oil on gesso board

13 3/4 x 11 7/8 x 1 inches

(35 x 30 x 2.5 cm)

Sold for USD 25,000

Edwynn Houk Gallery (New York, Zurich)

Man Ray

La Prière, 1930

Gelatin silver print on linen

Sold for USD 160,000

Valérie Belin

White Narcissus in Orange (Colour Wonder), 2018

Archival pigment print

Edition of 25

Two editions sold, each for USD 38,000

Valérie Belin

Porcelain Parrot Bird, 2018

Pigment print

Edition of 6 + 3 APs

Two editions sold, each for USD 38,000

Galleria Continua (San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Havana)

Anish Kapoor

Untitled, 2013

Sold for GBP 1.3 million

Galerie Gmurzynska (Zug, Zurich, St. Moritz)

Wifredo Lam

Personnage, 1968/70

Sold for around USD 500,000

Alberto Burri

Combustione, 1964

Sold for around USD 200,000

Louise Nevelson

Untitled, 1987

Sold for USD 75,000

Galerie nächst St. Stephan Rosemarie Schwarzwälder (Vienna)

Imi Knoebel

App 6, 2013

Sold for EUR 200,000

Sold to a collection in the US

James Welling

3092 and 3661, 2018

Two works sold for a total USD 70,000

Sold to a collection in the US

Polly Apfelbaum

The Planet Drawings, 2018

Sold for USD 18,000

Sold to a collection in the US

Helmut Federle

M+F Two of a different kind; Being the same, 1983

Sold for EUR 14,000

Alice Attie

We are green in the small grassy field, 2028

Sold for EUR 9,500

Sold to a collection in the US

Galeria Nara Roesler (Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, New York)

A historical work by Tomie Ohtake

Sold for USD 150,000

Julio Le Parc

Alchimie 396, 2018

Acrylic paint on canvas

Sold for around USD 75,000

Artur Lescher

Infinito Triple, 2018

Brass and multifilament lines

Edition of 5 + 2 AP

Multiple editions, each sold for a price in the range of USD 50,000 to 100,000

Three works by Vik Muniz

Each sold for a price in the range of USD 35,000 to USD 60,000

Two works by Marco Maggi

Each sold for USD 32,000

Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac (London, Paris, Salzburg)

James Rosenquist

Reflector, 1982

Oil on canvas

152.4 x 365.8 cm (60 x 144 in)

Sold for USD 1.2 million

Georg Baselitz

Ist das der Weg?, 2018

Oil on canvas

303 x 170 cm (119.29 x 66.93 in)

Sold for EUR 950,000

Robert Longo

Untitled (Snow Trees), 2018

Charcoal on mounted paper

Image 224,2 x 177,8 cm (88,25 x 70 in)

Sold for USD 600,000

Emilio Vedovaf

Di Umano 83 - 4, 1983

Acrylic paint, pastel colour, charcoal and sand on canvas

235 x 235 cm

Sold for EUR 490,000

Daniel Richter

Dean, 2018

Oil on canvas

209.9 x 170 cm (82.64 x 66.93 in)

Sold for EUR 185,000

Hammer Galleries (New York)

Marc Chagall

Deux ânes verts, 1980

Oil on canvas

39 3/8 x 32 inches

Asking price of USD 3.6 million

Marc Chagall

Peintre au coq rouge, 1959-68

Oil and gouache on paper mounted on canvas

25 5/8 x 19 5/16 inches

Asking price of USD 2.4 million

Francis Picabia

Transparence (Deux têtes), 1935

Oil on canvas

31 7/8 x 25 1/2 inches

Asking price of USD 750,000

Alexander Calder

Pierrot vollant, 1976

Standing mobile, sheet metal and paint

26 1/2 x 24 x 20 inches

Asking price of USD 650,000

Wifredo Lam

Chant dans la forêt, circa 1968

Oil on canvas

19 9/10 x 15 7/10 inches

Asking price of USD 225,000

Hauser & Wirth (Zurich, London, Somerset, Los Angeles, New York, Hong Kong, London)

Philip Guston

Shoe Head, 1976

Sold for USD 7.5 million

Mark Bradford

Feather, 2018

Mixed media on canvas

304.8 x 304.8 cm / 120 x 120 inches

Sold for USD 5 million, promised to an American institution

Philip Guston

Untitled, 1969

Oil on canvas

94 x 101.6 cm / 37 x 40 inches

Sold for USD 2.75 million to a European collection

Louise Bourgeois

Femme, 2004

Tapestry, fabric and thread. Stainless steel, glass and wood vitrine

132 x 76.2 x 63.5 cm / 52 x 30 x 25 inches

Object: 22.9 x 61 x 30.5 cm; 9 x 24 x 12 inches

Sold for around USD 2 million

Larry Bell

My Montauk, 1960

Acrylic on canvas

167.6 x 167.6 x 6.7 cm / 66 x 66 x 2 5/8 inches

Sold for USD 2 million

Paul McCarthy

White Snow Cake, 2017-2018

Silicone

233.7 x 182.9 x 121.9 cm / 92 x 72 x 48 inches

Sold for USD 1.2 million to a private collection in Asia

Mark Grotjahn

Untitled (Cream Butterfly) 514, 2004

Colored pencil on paper

101.6 x 81.3 cm / 40 x 32 inches

Sold for USD 575,000

Larry Bell

Untitled, 1967

Glass and rhodium plated brass on plexiglass base

31 x 31 x 31 cm / 12 1/4 x 12 1/4 x 12 1/4 inches (cube)

117 x 47 x 47 cm / 46 1/8 x 18 1/2 x 18 1/2 inches (base)

Sold for USD 550,000

Charles Gaines

Numbers and Trees: Palm Tree 1, Tree #4, Zori, 2018

Acrylic sheet, acrylic paint, lacquer, wood

276.9 x 144.5 x 14.6 cm / 109 x 56 7/8 x 5 3/4 inches

Sold for USD 265,000 to a European foundation

Rashid Johnson

Untitled Escape Collage, 2018

Ceramic tile, mirror tile, branded red oak flooring, vinyl, spray enamel, oil stick, black soap, wax

185.4 x 246.4 x 6.4 cm / 73 x 97 x 2 1/2 inches

Sold for USD 245,000 to a European foundation

Amy Sherald

When I let go of what I am, I become what I might be (Self-imagined atlas), 2018

Oil on canvas

137.2 x 109.2 x 5.1 cm / 54 x 43 x 2 inches

Sold for USD 175,000 as a promised gift to an American museum

Jenny Holzer

Selection from Truisms: Raise boys and girls…, 2015

Cipollino Cremo Tirreno marble

Ed. 3/6

43.2 x 63.5 x 40.6 cm / 17 x 25 x 16 inches

Sold for USD 150,000

Louise Bourgeois

Spider, 2003

Ink, colored pencil and pencil on paper

8.9 x 22.2 cm / 3 1/2 x 8 3/4 inches

Sold for USD 100,000 to a private collection in Los Angeles

Larry Bell

Untitled Maquette (True Sea Salt/Zinc), 2018

True Sea Salt and Zinc laminated glass

4 panels

overall: 30.5 x 40.6 x 40.6 cm / 12 x 16 x 16 inches

Sold for USD 100,000 to a collection in Miami

Larry Bell

Untitled Maquette (Blush/True Fog), 2018

Blush and True Fog laminated glass

4 panels

overall: 30.5 x 40.6 x 40.6 cm / 12 x 16 x 16 inches

Sold for USD 100,000 to a collection in Miami

Jack Shainman Gallery (New York)

El Anatsui

Strained Roots, 2014

aluminum and copper wire

Sold for USD 1.2 million

Yoan Capote

Isla (Causa y Efecto II), 2018

oils, nails, and fish hooks on linen mounted on panel

Sold for USD 105,000

Nina Chanel Abney

Q&A, 2018

spray paint and acrylic on canvas

Sold for USD 72,000

Leslie Wayne

Instructions for Dancing, 2018

oil and acrylic on panel

Sold for USD 62,000

Hank Willis Thomas

The St. Augustine Movement (En Masse), 2017

screenprint on retroflective vinyl mounted on Dibond diptych

Sold for USD 55,000

Radcliffe Bailey

Black Flight, 2018

mixed media including paint on tarp, a neon and railroad tracks

Sold for USD 45,000

Gehard Demetz

21 Grams, 2018

Lindenwood

Sold for USD 45,000

Gehard Demetz

Warmness of Teacher’s Shoes, 2018

Lindenwood and acrylic paint

Sold for USD 35,000

Brad Kahlhamer

Survival Chandelier 1, 2018

mixed media including wire, beads, tobacco can lids, and a pendant light bulb

Sold for USD 32,000

Paul Anthony Smith

Kind of Blue #3, 2018

Unique picotage on inkjet prints, with spray paint, mounted on museum board

Sold for USD 18,000

Gordon Parks

Drug Searching, Chicago, Illinois, 1957

Fujicolor Crystal Archive print

Sold for USD 15,000

Kasmin (New York)

Lee Krasner

Bird Image, 1963

Oil on canvas

Sold for asking price of USD 3.6 million

Robert Indiana

LOVE, 1966-1996

Cor-ten steel

Sold for asking price of USD 595,000

Lee Krasner

Water No. 14, 1969

Gouache on Howell paper

Sold for asking price of USD 375,000

William N. Copley

Why Are You Staring, 1986

Acrylic on canvas

Sold for asking price of USD 275,000

William N. Copley

Untitled, 1990

Acrylic on canvas

Sold for asking price of USD 225,000

Elliott Puckette

Untitled, 2016

Gesso, kaolin and ink on board

Sold for asking price of USD 70,000

Mark Ryden

The Carriage (drawing), 2016

Graphite on paper

Sold for asking price of USD 25,000

Kavi Gupta (Chicago)

Young-Il Ahn

Two paintings from the Water series

Each sold for USD 80,000

Firelei Báez

Untitled, 2018

Acrylic on canvas

Sold for USD 80,000

Firelei Báez

A painting

Sold for USD 70,000

Glenn Kaino

The Distance of the Sun (Shadows), 2018

Acrylic, polymer plastic, nickel, ruthenium

Sold for USD 70,000

Jeffrey Gibson

ALL I’M ASKIN IS FOR A LITTLE RESPECT, 2018

Acrylic on stretched canvas with beaded frame

Sold for USD 60,000

Devan Shimoyama

Nightshade Harvest, 2018

Oil, glitter, color pencil, sequins, collage, clothing, and acrylic on canvas

Sold for USD 50,000

Alfred Conteh

Aaron, 2018

Acrylic, atomized steel dust and soil on canvas

Sold for USD 50,000

Beverly Fishman

Untitled (Digestive Problems Missing Dose), 2017

Urethane paint on wood

Sold for USD 30,000

Kayne Griffin Corcoran (Los Angeles)

Beverly Pepper

Black and White, Venice, 1968

Stainless steel and enamel

88 1/2 x 29 1/2 x 20 inches

Sold for USD 350,000

Mika Tajima

Negative Entropy (TAE, Electric Arc Pulse Power, Full Width Quad), 2018

Cotton, wood, and acoustic baffling felt

Sold for a price in the range of USD 30,000 to 40,000

Mika Tajima

Art d’Ameublement (Jacquemart Island), 2018

Spray enamel, thermoformed acrylic

43 x 33 inches

Sold for a price in the range of USD 18,000 to 20,000

Mika Tajima

Art d’Ameublement (Islote Enderby), 2018

Spray enamel, thermoformed acrylic

43 x 33 inches

Sold for a price in the range of USD 18,000 to 20,000

König Galerie (Berlin)

Jeppe Hein

Parallel Sine Curve, 2018

Sold for around EUR 210,000

Sold to a private collector

Kathryn Andrews

Wheel of Fortune Cookie No. 1 (Special Touches), 2018

Stainless steel, aluminium, ink, paint

Sold for around USD 100,000

Anselm Reyle

Untitled, 2018

Mixed media, acrylic glass

Sold for around EUR 95,000

Claudia Comte

Quarter Circle Painting Blue, 2017

Sold for EUR 40,000

Sold to a private collector

Rinus Van de Velde

Meanwhile, far away from where I find myself…, 2018

Sold for EUR 39,000

Sold to a private collector

Kukje Gallery / Tina Kim Gallery (Seoul, New York)

Ha Chong-Hyun

Conjunction 17-20, 2017

Oil on hemp cloth

Sold for a price in the range of USD 200,000-250,000

Gimhongsok

Untitled (Short People), Pink, Red, Orange, Light Blue, Blue, 2018

Cast bronze, stone

Sold for a price in the range of USD 50,000-75,000

Gimhongsok

Untitled (Short People) Red, Gold, Orange, Red, Pink, 2018

Cast Bronze, stone

Sold for a price in the range of USD 50,000-80,000

Haegue Yang

Sonic Sphere with Enthralling Trio – Diagonally-sectioned Brass and Nickel, 2016

Steel stand, metal grid, powder coating, casters, brass plated bells, nickel plated bells, metal Rings, turbine vents

Sold for a price in the range of EUR 45,000-65,000

Suki Seokyeong Kang

Warm Round #18-02, 2018

Painted steel, thread

Sold for around USD 10,000

Suki Seokyeong Kang

Mat 61 x 81 #18-11, 2017-2018

Painted steel, woven dyed rush, thread, wood frame, brass bolt, leather

Sold for a price in the range of USD 8,000-10,000

Lehmann Maupin (New York, Hong Kong, Seoul)

McArthur Binion

DNA: Study (96 x 144), 2018

oil paint stick and paper on board

Sold for USD 325,000-375,000

Teresita Fernández

Untitled (Specter), 2018

charcoal

Sold for a price in the range of USD 240,000-260,000

Mr.

In a Town of Concrete, 2018

acrylic on canvas mounted on wood panel

Sold four paintings totaling over USD 200,000

Liza Lou

cirrus filiformis, 2018

woven glass beads mounted on canvas

Sold for a price in the range of USD 150,000-200,000

Nari Ward

Molt’s LiquorSoul, 2018

salvaged neon liquor sign, shoes, artificial flowers, shoelaces, and pvc tube

Sold for a price in the range of USD 140,000-160,000

McArthur Binion

DNA: Study (80 x 60), 2018

oil paint stick and paper on board

Sold for a price in the range of USD 130,000-170,000

Hernan Bas

A Boy in Peril, 2013

oil on canvas

Sold for USD 120,000-170,000

Sold to a private collector in Korea

Tracey Emin

I Can Feel Your Smile, 2005

neon

Sold for a price in the range of USD 120,000-160,000

Kader Attia

Untitled, 2018

canvas, broken mirror, ebony powder, and antique Songhye mask with metal stand (to be confirmed)

Sold for a price in the range of USD 120,000-160,000

Hernan Bas

Flooded forest, 2008

acrylic on linen over panel

Sold for a price in the range of USD 110,000-120,000

Sold to a private collector in Korea

Nicholas Hlobo

Ingcambu yemvelo, 2018

ribbon and leather on canvas

Sold for a price in the range of USD 100,000-150,000

Nari Ward

Correctional Circle 2108, 2018

Oak wood, copper sheet, copper nails, and darkening patina

Sold for a price in the range of USD 90,000 - 120,000

Cecilia Vicuña

Pongo la Mano al Fuego para ti, 1969/1972

Oil on fabric

Sold for a price in the range of USD 75,000 - 100,000

Sold to prominent Miami collection

Angel Otero

Gap of Time, 2018

Sold for a price in the range of USD 60,000-80,000

Sold to prominent collector from Shanghai

Nicholas Hlobo

Umkhono, 2017

ribbon and leather on canvas

Sold for a price in the range of USD 60,000-70,000

OSGEMEOS

Untitled, 2013

acrylic, latex, and spray paint on wood panel

Sold for a price in the range of USD 50,000-70,000

Lévy Gorvy (London, New York)

Adrian Piper

Race Traitor, 2018

Digital print

36 x 24 inches (91.44 x 60.96 cm)

Sold with an asking price of EUR 175,000 to a North American foundation

Lisson Gallery (London, New York)

Anish Kapoor

Mirror (Burple to White), 2017

Stainless steel and lacquer

150 x 150 x 16 cm

59 x 59 x 6 1/4 in

Sold for GBP 750,000

Anish Kapoor

Mirror (Pink to Mipa Blue and Pagan Gold light), 2018

Stainless steel and lacquer

165 x 165 x 25 cm

64 7/8 x 64 7/8 x 9 3/4 in

Sold for GBP 750,000

Carmen Herrera

Rojo Tres, 1971/2016

Acrylic and aluminium

142.2 x 106.7 x 7.6 cm

55 7/8 x 42 x 2 7/8 in

Sold for USD 600,000

Carmen Herrera

Untitled Estructura (Blue), 2007/2016

Acrylic and aluminium

153.4 x 124.5 x 12.7 cm

60 3/8 x 49 x 5 in

Sold for USD 600,000

Carmen Herrera

Untitled Estructura (Black), 1966/2016

Acrylic and aluminium

152.4 x 111.8 x 12.7 cm

60 x 44 x 5 in

Sold for USD 600,000

Mary Corse

Untitled (White Inner Band, Beveled), 2010

Glass microspheres in acrylic on canvas

213.4 x 213.4 cm

84 x 84 in

Sold for USD 500,000

Lee Ufan

Dialogue, 2018

Oil on canvas

162 x 130 cm

63 3/4 x 51 1/8 in

Sold for USD 300,000

Anish Kapoor

Star Twist, 2014

Stainless steel

30 x 40 x 40 cm

11 3/4 x 15 3/4 x 15 3/4 in

Sold for GBP 170,000

Stanley Whitney

Dream Walking, 2018

Oil on linen

182.9 x 182.9 cm

72 x 72 in

Sold for USD 165,000

Peter Joseph

Pink with Dark Green, 1989

Acrylic on cotton duck

176 x 151.8 cm

69 1/4 x 59 3/4 in

Sold for GBP 70,000

Roy Colmer

Untitled, 1969

Acrylic on canvas

100.3 x 100.3 cm

39 1/2 x 39 1/2 in

Sold for USD 75,000

Pedro Reyes

Sunstone, 2018

Tezontle Stone

61 x 61 x 25 cm

24 x 24 x 9 3/4 in

Sold for USD 55,000

Pedro Reyes

Encounter, 2018

Volcanic stone

60 x 44 x 32 cm

23 5/8 x 17 3/8 x 12 5/8 in

Sold for USD 55,000

Ryan Gander

Agent of Actualisation, 2018

LED holographic display

Sold for GBP 25,000

Hugh Hayden

Crown of Thorns, 2018

Texas Ebony, facemask, steel, epoxy

26 x 26 x 38.1 cm

10 1/4 x 10 1/4 x 15 in

Sold for USD 16,000

Mai 36 Galerie (Zurich)

Robert Mapplethorpe

Hands, 1981

Gelatin silver print

Sold for just under USD 500,000

John Baldessari

Scissors, 2015

Sold for just under USD 500,000

Marianne Boesky Gallery (Aspen, New York)

Jennifer Bartlett

House: Yellow Roof Left, 1998

Oil on canvas

Sold for USD 180,000

Donald Moffett

Lot 071118 (nature cult, deep blue), 2018

Pigmented epoxy resin on wood panel support, steel

Sold for a price in the range of USD 90,000-175,000

Donald Moffett

Lot 101818 (nature cult, deep ruby), 2018

Pigmented epoxy resin on wood panel support, steel

Sold for a price in the range of USD 90,000-175,000

Donald Moffett

Lot 070918 (nature cult, black star), 2018

Pigmented epoxy resin on wood panel support, steel

Sold for a price in the range of USD 90,000-175,000

The Haas Brothers

Nine ceramic works

Each sold for a price in the range of USD 15,000-60,000

Matthew Marks Gallery (New York, Los Angeles)

Martin Puryear

Shell Game, 2014

Tulip poplar, milk paint

Sold for around USD 1 million

Metro Pictures (New York)

Robert Longo

Unlimited (First Amendment), 2018

Charcoal on mounted paper

Sold for USD 750,000

Sold to an American collector

Jim Shaw

Official Portrait (Homunculus), 2018

Acrylic on muslin

Sold for USD 50,000

Cui Jie

Tianjin Book Building #2, 2018

Acrylic and oil on canvas

Sold for USD 42,000

Sold to an American collector

Camille Henrot

Inverted Narcissist, 2018

Watercolor on paper mounted to dibond

Sold for EUR 28,000

Sold to an American collector

Camille Henrot

Inverted Narcissist, 2018

Watercolor on paper mounted to dibond

Sold for EUR 28,000

Sold to an American collector

*Despite the same title, two unique works

Miles McEnery Gallery (New York)

A work by Hans Hofmann

Sold for a price in the range of USD 550,000-650,000

A collage by Robert Motherwell

Sold for USD 500,000

A work by David Smith

Sold for USD 250,000

A painting on paper by Richard Pousette-Dart

Sold for USD 85,000

Meyer Riegger (Berlin, Karlsruhe



Armin Boehm

Susanne, 2018

Sold for USD 18,000

Sold to a private collector from Latin America

Pace Gallery (New York, London, Hong Kong, Palo Alto, Beijing, Seoul, Geneva)

Larry Bell

Untitled, 1970

glass with mineral coating sculpture

Sold for USD 250,000

Mary Corse

Untitled (Electric Light), 1968/2018

argon, Plexiglas, high-frequency generator, light tubes, monofilament

Sold for USD 180,000

James Turrell

Untitled (XXXII G), October 2014

reflection hologram

Sold for USD 150,000

Peter Alexander

Time Flies By, 2018

Urethane wall relief

Sold for USD 125,000

Peter Alexander

I Remember When it was All Orange Groves, 2017

Urethane wall relief

Sold for USD 110,000

Peter Alexander

3-23-18 (Pink Wedge), 2018

Urethane sculpture, 8-1/4” × 8-1/4” × 7-3/4”

Sold for USD 40,000

Peres Projects (Berlin)

Edgard de Souza

R series, 2017-2018

Sold for USD 18,000

Sold to a private collector

Andre Komatsu

Massa Falida, 2018

Sold for USD 13,000

Sold to a private collector

Richard Gray Gallery (Chicago, New York)

Franz Kline

Untitled, c. 1957-58

Oil and collage on paper mounted on linen

Sold for around USD 500,000

Alex Katz

Red Hat (Nicole), 2013

Oil on linen

Sold for around USD 500,000

Jaume Plensa

Maria’s World, 2018

Marble

Sold for USD 400,000

David Hockney

Inside It Opens Up As Well, 2018

Photographic drawing printed on 7 sheets of paper, mounted on 7 sheets of Dibond

Sold for USD 350,000

Ruth Benzacar Galería de Arte (Buenos Aires)

Chiachio & Giannone

20 embroidery works

Each sold for a price in the range of USD 1,500 to 3,000

Sadie Coles HQ (London)

Sarah Lucas

Jubilee, 2017

Cast concrete with steel armature on plinth

208 x 151 x 150.8 cm

All 3 editions sold for GBP 375,000 each

Jordan Wolfson

Untitled, 2018

213.4 x 213.4 x 2.2 cm

Sold for a price in the range of GBP 275,000 - 325,000

Ugo Rondinone

green pink blue yellow mountain, 2018

Painted stone, stainless steel, pedestal

177.8 x 45.7 x 36.8cm

Sold for USD 230,000

Sfeir-Semler Gallery (Hamburg, Beirut)

Walid Raad

Appendix 137, 2018

Pigmented inkjet prints

Sold for USD 150,000

Rayyane Tabet

Fossils (The suitcase), From the series Five Distant Memories, 2015

Suitcase encased in concrete

Sold for USD 35,000

Sicardi Ayers Bacino (Houston)

Jesús Rafael Soto

Mural Cinético, 1983

Acrylic on aluminum and wood

Sold for a price in the range of USD 1.4–1.5 million

Sold to a Latin Amerßican collector

Carlos Cruz-Diez

Physichromie Panam 309, 2018

Aluminum and plexiglass

Sold for a price in the range of USD 700,000-800,000

Carlos Cruz-Diez

Two commissions for large works from his ongoing ‘Physichromie’ series

Each sold for a price in the range of USD 700,000-800,000

Sold to a Latin American collector

Carlos Cruz-Diez

Cromovela Orion, 2018

Resin sculpture

Sold for a price in the range of USD 400,000-450,000

Sold to a Latin American collector

Skarstedt (London, New York)

George Condo

Listening and Talking, 2018

Acrylic, pigment stick and pastel on linen

Sold for USD 1.1 million

Rebecca Warren

Fascia IV, 2011

Bronze

Sold for USD 400,000

Sprüth Magers (Berlin, London, Los Angeles)

Bridget Riley

Light Shade 7, 2018

Acrylic on polyester 147.3 x 170 cm

58 x 67 inches

Sold for GBP 600,000 to a private collection

Bernd + Hilla Becher

Lime Kilns, 1995-1999

12 silver-gelatin printseach

15 ¾ x 11 7/8 in

Sold for EUR 180,000 to an international collector

Thomas Scheibitz

Spiegelwolke 4,61, 2017

Oil, vinyl, pigment marker on canvas

70 ⅞ x 141 ¾ in

Sold for EUR 140,000 to a US private collection

Kara Walker

White Space, 2010

Graphite and pastel on paper 182.9 x 173.4 cm

72 x 68 1/4 inches

Sold for USD 95,000 to a private US collection

Louise Lawler

Citron, 2001/2018

direct cibachrome face mounted to Plexiglass on museum box

119.4 x 88.9 cm

47 x 35 inches

Edition 3/5, 1 AP

Sold for USD 65,000

Kara Walker

Seven Notes of Discord, 2008-2009

Ink on paper

Set of seven works

Sold for USD 65,000

Analia Saban

Woven Grid as Warp and Weft

40 x 40, 2018 Woven acrylic paint and linen thread

101 x 89.5 x 5.7 cm

39 3/4 x 35 1/4 x 2 1/4 inches

Sold for USD 50,000

Stevenson (Cape Town, Johannesburg)

Zanele Muholi

24 prints from the gallery’s Kabinett booth

Each sold for a price in the range of USD 5,000 to 13,000

Tanya Leighton (Berlin)

Van Hanos

Plein Air Painter / Audrey Banks, 2018

Sold for USD 30,000

Tornabuoni Art (Paris, Crans Montana, Florence, Forte dei Marmi, London, Milan)

Lucio Fontana

Concetto spaziale, Attese, 1965-1966

Sold, with an asking price of USD 2 million

Alberto Biasi

Three works sold, with an asking price of USD 140,000 each

Mikayel Ohanjanyan

Tensioni n° 1, 2014

Carrara marble and stainless steel wires

103 x 15 x 15 cm

Sold, with an asking price of USD 60,000

Mikayel Ohanjanyan

Tensioni n° 2, 2014

Carrara marble and stainless steel wires

103 x 15 x 15 cm

Sold, with an asking price of USD 60,000

Francesca Pasquali

Two works sold, with an asking price of USD 40,000 each

Van Doren Waxter (New York)

Robert Motherwell

Alberti Suite No. 12, circa 1970

Oil on canvasboard

Sold for a price in the range of USD 200,000 - 250,000

Anne Truitt

Truitt ’67, 1967

Acrylic on paper

Sold for a price in the range of USD 125,000 - 175,000

Dorothea Rockburne

OD. #1 Bykert, 1970

Paper, crude oil, nails and nails on board

Sold for a price in the range of USD 75,000 - 100,000

Mariah Robertson

335, 2017

C-print

Sold for USD 22,000

Jeronimo Elespe

Breviter, 2016-18

Oil, acrylic, pencil, ink on linen

Sold for USD 16,000

Jeronimo Elespe

Motores, 2016-18

Ink, pencil, gouache, on paper

Sold for USD 15,500

Jeronimo Elespe

Walk with Us, 2016-18

Ink, pencil, gouache on paper

Sold for USD 15,500

Jeronimo Elespe

Hablan, 2018

Oil, acrylic, pencil, ink on linen

Sold for USD 10,000

Brian Rochefort

Cheetah, 2018

Stoneware, glaze, glass

Sold for USD 8,000

Brian Rochefort

Nest, 2018

Stoneware, glaze, glass

Sold for USD 8,000

Gareth Nyandoro

Huku Pano, 2018

Mixed media on paper

Sold for USD 6,800

Marsha Cottrell

Untitled, 2017

Laser toner on paper, unique

Sold for USD 5,500

White Cube (London, New York, Hong Kong)

Al Held

Phoenicia IV, 1969

Acrylic on canvas

114 x 114 in. (289.6 x 289.6 cm)

Sold for USD 850,000

Zeno X Gallery (Antwerp)

Marina Rheingantz

Fffffff, 2018

Oil on canvas

200 x 300 cm

Sold for USD 55,000

Marina Rheingantz

Enrique, 2018

Oil on canvas

160 x 130 cm

Sold for USD 30,000

NOVA

blank projects (Cape Town)

Billie Zangewa

Afternoon Delight IV, 2018

Hand-embroidered silk collage

Sold for USD 45,000

Billie Zangewa

Love Supreme, 2018

Hand-embroidered silk collage

Sold for USD 35,000

Billie Zangewa

sweetest devotion, 2018

Hand-embroidered silk collage

Sold for USD 25,000

Billie Zangewa

Please Call Me, 2018

Hand-embroidered silk collage

Sold for USD 20,000

Josh Lilley (London)

Derek Fordjour

Picture Day, 2018

Acrylic, charcoal and oil pastel on newspaper

Sold for USD 48,000

Derek Fordjour

Single Pivot Turn, 2018

Acrylic, charcoal and oil pastel on newspaper

Sold for USD 48,000

Derek Fordjour

Pageant, 2018

Acrylic, charcoal, oil pastel and glitter on newspaper

Sold for USD 48,000

Derek Fordjour

Haberdashery, 2018

Acrylic, charcoal, oil pastel and foil on newspaper

Sold for USD 48,000

Derek Fordjour

Showtime (Blue Dancer), 2018

Acrylic, charcoal, oil pastel and foil on newspaper

Sold for USD 38,000

Derek Fordjour

Six Hand Stand, 2018

Acrylic, charcoal and oil pastel on newspaper

Sold for USD 32,000

Derek Fordjour

Conspicuous Consumption, 2018

Acrylic, charcoal, oil pastel and foil on newspaper

Sold for USD 32,000

Derek Fordjour

Couplet 50, 2018

Acrylic, charcoal, oil pastel on newspaper

Sold for USD 26,000

Nanzuka (Tokyo)

The whole booth of Haroshi’s solo exhibition has been sold out to collectors around the world.

A total of 20 sculptures and 6 paintings were sold.

Each painting was sold for a price in the range of USD 35,000-40,000.

Each sculpture was sold for a price in the range of USD 5,000-30,000.

Selma Feriani Gallery (Tunis)

Sold out the entire booth of works by Maha Malluh within the first two hours of the first VIP opening day.

Maha Malluh

Food for Thought Road to Heaven, 2018

Sold for a price in the range of USD 80,000 to 90,000

Maha Malluh

Food for Thought 9, 2018

Forty welded color dish tower

Sold for a price in the range of USD 40,000 to 50,000

Maha Malluh

Oil Candies 4, 2018

Sold for a price in the range of USD 10,000 to 20,000

POSITIONS

Antenna Space (Shanghai)

Wang Shang

Palorchestes azeal, 2018

Copper, stainless steel

Sold for a price in the range of USD 19,000-24,000

Sold to a private collection in Florida, USA

Chapter NY (New York)

Sold ten works by Willa Nasatir

Each sold for a price in the range of USD 4,000-10,000

Upstream Gallery (Amsterdam)

Cristóbal León, Joaquín Cociña

La Casa Lobo, 2018

Stop-motion feature film, 75 min

First edition sold for USD 30,000

SURVEY

Hales Gallery (London)

Virginia Jaramillo

Epsilon-Endi, 1978

Oil on canvas

182.9 x 167.6 cm

Sold for USD 230,000

Paci contemporary (Brescia)

Nancy Burson

Method and Apparatus for Producing an Image of a Person’s Face at a Different Age (diptych), 1976

2 vintage gelatin silver prints

Sold for USD 19,000

Sold to a foundation in Chicago

Nancy Burson

Androgyny (6 men + 6 women), 1982

vintage gelatin silver print

Sold for USD 14,000

Sold to a foundation in Chicago

Venus Over Manhattan (New York)

Three works by Maryan

Each sold for a price in the range of USD 28,000-72,000

Walden (Buenos Aires)

Five paintings by Feliciano Centurión

Each sold for a price in the range of USD 30,000 to 100,000