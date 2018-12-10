Louise Bourgeois, Femme (2004): tapestry, fabric, and thread. Stainless steel, glass, and wood vitrine.
Photo: Courtesy The Easton Foundation and Hauser & Wirth/Christopher Burke
According to a list released by Art Basel Miami Beach of sales from galleries who chose to disclose the information, 16 works by 14 artists sold for $1 million or more. Of those, Louise Bourgeois was the only woman artist whose work sold for seven figures: Hauser & Wirth sold a fabric sculpture titled Femme for $2 million. Cheim & Read gallery sold a watercolor work of hers also from 2004 to a European museum for $350,000. And for those who don’t have a few hundred thou lying around to decorate the living room, the ICA Miami has some of Bourgeois’s fuzzy sculptures on view, several made from a pink fur coat the artist was given in the ’90s by her gallerist Robert Miller.
Of the sales reported, half of these artists are living and half are dead. Bourgeois made Femme in 2004, six years before she died at the age of 98.
Other members of the million-dollar club: El Anatsui, Larry Bell, Mark Bradford, Bourgeois, Marc Chagall, George Condo, Lucio Fontana, Philip Guston, Anish Kapoor, Lee Krasner, Paul McCarthy, Martin Puryear, James Rosenquist, and Jesús Rafael Soto.
Artists in addition to Bourgeois whose work galleries noted was sold to a museum, institution, or foundation (or sold as a promised gift to one): Mark Bradford, Nancy Burson, Sheila Hicks, Charles Gaines, Rashid Johnson, Adrian Piper, and Amy Sherald.
Full list below.
Amy Sherald, When I Let Go of What I Am, I Become What I Might Be (Self-imagined Atlas) (2018): oil on canvas.
Photo: Joseph Hyde/Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth
303 Gallery (New York)
Sue Williams
Flourescent and Flooby, 2003
Oil and acrylic on canvas
Sold for USD 165,000
Sue Williams
Bindweed and Red, 2005
Oil on canvas
Sold for USD 165,000
Sue Williams
Golfing at Northwoods, 2008
Oil and acrylic on canvas
Sold for USD 165,000
Mary Heilmann
January Night – Stinson Beach, 2002
Oil on canvas
Sold for USD 165,000
Sam Falls
Untitled (Sea Ranch), 2018
Pigment on canvas
Sold for USD 100,000
Alicja Kwade
Formation, 2018
Copper, neon, transformers
Sold for EUR 75,000
Rodney Graham
Unused Prop: French Telephone, 2018
Painted aluminum lightboxes with transmounted chromogenic transparencies
Sold for USD 60,000
Tala Madani
Shadow Projection (Animal Hands) 1, 2018
Oil on linen
Sold for USD 58,000
Jacob Kassay
Untitled, 2018
Acrylic on canvas, oak frame
Sold for USD 45,000
Jacob Kassay
Untitled, 2018
Acrylic on canvas, oak frame
Sold for USD 45,000
*Despite having the same title, two different works
Alison Jacques Gallery (London)
Sheila Hicks
Pockets, 1982
Sold for USD 110,000 to a major European museum
Robert Mapplethorpe
Cock and Gun, 1982
Sold for USD 50,000
Hannah Wilke
Sold four works by the artist, each ranging from USD 50,000 - 120,000
Lenore Tawney
Sold numerous works by the artist, each ranging from USD 35,000 - 120,000
Almine Rech Gallery (Brussels, Paris, London, New York)
Markus Lüpertz
Eurydike, 2017
Mixed media on canvas
210 x 260 x 7 cm (framed)
82 5/8 x 102 3/8 x 2 3/4 inches (framed)
Sold for a price in the range of USD 250,000 - 300,000
Aaron Curry
Cosmic Bather, 2017
Powder and coated aluminum
Sold for a price in the range of USD 150,000 - 200,000
A painting by Vivian Springford
Acrylic on canvas
Sold for a price in the range of USD 60,000 - 80,000
Farah Atassi
Woman in Sailor Top, 2018
Oil and enamel on canvas
Sold for a price in the range of USD 30,000 - 50,000
Claire Tabouret
Together, 2018
Acrylic on Canvas
Sold for a price in the range of USD 30,000 - 50,000
Michael Hilsman
Lemon Tree with Timepieces, 2018
Oil on linen
Sold for a price in the range of USD 20,000 - 30,000
Cheim & Read (New York)
Sean Scully
STACK GREYS, 2018
Aluminum and automotive paint
Sold for USD 750,000
Al Held
B/W XIV, 1968
Acrylic on canvas
Sold for USD 750,000
Louise Bourgeois
UNTITLED, 2004
Watercolor, gouache and pencil on tan paper
Sold for USD 350,000 to a European museum
Jonathan Lasker
THE PRIDE OF BEING, 1993
Oil on linen
Sold for USD 300,000
Lynda Benglis
NAR, 1980
Bronze screen, Hydrocal, gesso and gold leaf
Sold for USD 250,000
Jack Pierson
POSITIVE VIBES, 2018
Plastic and metal
Sold for USD 200,000
Ron Gorchov
XUTHUS, 2018
Oil on linen
Sold for USD 180,000
Louise Bourgeois
SPIRAL, 2009
Gouache on paper
Sold for USD 150,000
Sean Scully
4.9.00, 2000
Watercolor on paper
Sold for USD 60,000
David Castillo Gallery (Miami Beach)
Shinique Smith
A painting
Sold for USD 60,000
Shinique Smith
A large scale Shinique Smith painting
Sold for USD 55,000
Sold to a San Francisco collection
Belkis Ayon
Work on paper
Sold for a price in the range of USD 30,000 to 40,000
Sold to a collection in Michigan
Sanford Biggers
A small quilt painting
Sold for USD 30,000
Sold to a Miami collection
Pepe Mar
A painting
Sold for USD 28,000
Sold to a major Latin American collection
Pepe Mar
A collage shadowbox
Sold for USD 28,000
Sold to a prominent Miami collection
Pepe Mar
A painting
Sold for USD 28,000
Sold to a prominent collection in Miami
Vaughn Spann
A painting
Sold for USD 25,000
Sold to a collection in the Midwest
David Kordansky Gallery (Los Angeles)
Jonas Wood
Blackwelder Speaker Still Life, 2018
Oil and acrylic on canvas
58 x 45 x 1 1/2 inches
(147.3 x 114.3 x 3.8 cm)
Sold for USD 450,000
Fred Eversley
Untitled (parabolic lens), (1969) 2018
3-color, 3-layer cast polyester
19 1/4 x 19 1/4 x 6 inches
(48.9 x 48.9 x 6 cm)
Sold for USD 250,000
Fred Eversley
Untitled (parabolic lens), (1974) 2018
Monochrome cast polyester
19 3/4 x 19 3/4 x 6 1/4 inches
(50.2 x 50.2 x 15.9 cm)
Sold for USD 250,000
Rashid Johnson
Untitled Microphone Sculpture, 2018
Bronze, ceramic tile, mirror tile, books, shea butter, oil stick, black soap, and wax
72 x 72 x 7 inches
(182.9 x 182.9 x 17.8 cm)
Sold for USD 235,000
Mary Weatherford
Ice House Canyon, four lights, 2018
Flashe and neon on linen
75 1/2 x 58 x 3 1/4 inches
(191.8 x 147.3 x 8.3 cm)
Sold for USD 225,000
Mary Weatherford
Ice House Canyon, three lights, 2018
Flashe and neon on linen
66 x 68 x 3 inches
(167.6 x 172.7 x 7.6 cm)
Sold for USD 225,000
Jennifer Guidi
Offerings to the Sun (Painted Sand SF #1F, Pink, Yellow, Orange Gradient, White), 2018
Sand, acrylic, and oil on linen
92 x 74 1/4 x 1 3/4 inches
(233.7 x 188.6 x 4.4 cm)
Sold for USD 200,000
Aaron Curry
Multidimensional Dude Complex, 2018
Painted aluminum and stainless steel
84 1/4 x 54 x 38 inches
(214 x 137.2 x 96.5 cm)
Sold for USD 185,000
Huma Bhabha
GM, 2018
Cork, acrylic paint, and oil stick, with wood pedestal
68 1/2 x 20 x 20 inches
(174 x 50.8 x 50.8 cm)
Sold for USD 150,000
Evan Holloway
Shoots of an Inverted Tree, 2018
Patinated bronze
84 x 49 x 26 inches
(213.4 x 124.5 x 66 cm)
unique
Sold for USD 125,000
Betty Woodman
Table and Rug, 2016
glazed earthenware, epoxy resin, lacquer, acrylic paint, canvas, and wood
70 1/2 x 62 x 12 inches
(179.1 x 157.5 x 30.5 cm)
Sold for USD 66,000
Lesley Vance
Untitled, 2018
oil on linen
19 x 23 x 1 inches
(48.3 x 58.4 x 2.5 cm)
Sold for USD 60,000
Ricky Swallow
Hanging Bow with Pegs #2, 2018
Patinated bronze
15 1/2 x 32 1/2 x 2 inches
(39.4 x 82.6 x 5.1 cm)
unique
Sold for USD 58,000
Ivan Morley
A True Tale, 2018
thread and ink on canvas
63 5/8 x 40 1/4 x 1 3/4 inches
(161.6 x 102.2 x 4.4 cm)
Sold for USD 58,000
Shahryar Nashat
Mother on Wheels (Gold Hazelnut), 2018
marble, powder-coated steel, and castor wheels
34 1/4 x 23 x 19 inches
(88 x 58 x 48 cm)
Sold for USD 55,000
Mai-Thu Perret
Niki (Group of 4), 2015
glazed ceramic and leather
four parts, each:
15 3/8 x 7 1/2 x 2 3/8 inches
(39 x 19 x 6 cm)
overall dimensions:
15 3/8 x 77 1/8 x 2 3/8 inches
(39 x 196 x 6 cm)
Sold for USD 50,000
Matthew Brannon
Concerning Vietnam: Bell AH-1 Cobra, Gunner’s Seat (Band-Aid), 2018
silkscreen with hand-painted elements
66 1/2 x 51 1/2 inches
(168.9 x 130.8 cm)
framed:
70 1/2 x 55 1/2 x 1 1/2 inches
(179.1 x 141 x 3.8 cm)
unique
Sold for USD 48,000
Ruby Neri
Sun Disk, 2018
ceramic with glaze
46 x 57 x 31 1/2 inches
(116.8 x 144.8 x 80 cm)
Sold for USD 45,000
Lauren Halsey
that fuss wuz us, 2018
white cement, carpet, foam, wood, and mixed media
110 x 49 x 49 inches
(284.5 x 121.9 x 121.9 cm)
Sold for USD 40,000
Valentin Carron
Low low, Lorraine aimless, 2013
cast bronze
8 5/8 x 14 1/2 x 2 inches
(21.9 x 36.8 x 5.1 cm)
Edition of 2, with 1 AP
Sold for USD 28,000
Torbjørn Rødland
Look What You Did!, 2017
chromogenic print
55 1/8 x 43 3/8 inches
(140 x 110.2 cm)
framed:
55 7/8 x 44 x 2 inches
(141.9 x 111.8 x 5.1 cm)
Edition of 3, with 1 AP
Sold for USD 28,000
Markus Amm
Untitled, 2018
oil on gesso board
13 3/4 x 11 7/8 x 1 inches
(35 x 30 x 2.5 cm)
Sold for USD 25,000
Edwynn Houk Gallery (New York, Zurich)
Man Ray
La Prière, 1930
Gelatin silver print on linen
Sold for USD 160,000
Valérie Belin
White Narcissus in Orange (Colour Wonder), 2018
Archival pigment print
Edition of 25
Two editions sold, each for USD 38,000
Valérie Belin
Porcelain Parrot Bird, 2018
Pigment print
Edition of 6 + 3 APs
Two editions sold, each for USD 38,000
Galleria Continua (San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Havana)
Anish Kapoor
Untitled, 2013
Sold for GBP 1.3 million
Galerie Gmurzynska (Zug, Zurich, St. Moritz)
Wifredo Lam
Personnage, 1968/70
Sold for around USD 500,000
Alberto Burri
Combustione, 1964
Sold for around USD 200,000
Louise Nevelson
Untitled, 1987
Sold for USD 75,000
Galerie nächst St. Stephan Rosemarie Schwarzwälder (Vienna)
Imi Knoebel
App 6, 2013
Sold for EUR 200,000
Sold to a collection in the US
James Welling
3092 and 3661, 2018
Two works sold for a total USD 70,000
Sold to a collection in the US
Polly Apfelbaum
The Planet Drawings, 2018
Sold for USD 18,000
Sold to a collection in the US
Helmut Federle
M+F Two of a different kind; Being the same, 1983
Sold for EUR 14,000
Alice Attie
We are green in the small grassy field, 2028
Sold for EUR 9,500
Sold to a collection in the US
Galeria Nara Roesler (Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, New York)
A historical work by Tomie Ohtake
Sold for USD 150,000
Julio Le Parc
Alchimie 396, 2018
Acrylic paint on canvas
Sold for around USD 75,000
Artur Lescher
Infinito Triple, 2018
Brass and multifilament lines
Edition of 5 + 2 AP
Multiple editions, each sold for a price in the range of USD 50,000 to 100,000
Three works by Vik Muniz
Each sold for a price in the range of USD 35,000 to USD 60,000
Two works by Marco Maggi
Each sold for USD 32,000
Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac (London, Paris, Salzburg)
James Rosenquist
Reflector, 1982
Oil on canvas
152.4 x 365.8 cm (60 x 144 in)
Sold for USD 1.2 million
Georg Baselitz
Ist das der Weg?, 2018
Oil on canvas
303 x 170 cm (119.29 x 66.93 in)
Sold for EUR 950,000
Robert Longo
Untitled (Snow Trees), 2018
Charcoal on mounted paper
Image 224,2 x 177,8 cm (88,25 x 70 in)
Sold for USD 600,000
Emilio Vedovaf
Di Umano 83 - 4, 1983
Acrylic paint, pastel colour, charcoal and sand on canvas
235 x 235 cm
Sold for EUR 490,000
Daniel Richter
Dean, 2018
Oil on canvas
209.9 x 170 cm (82.64 x 66.93 in)
Sold for EUR 185,000
Hammer Galleries (New York)
Marc Chagall
Deux ânes verts, 1980
Oil on canvas
39 3/8 x 32 inches
Asking price of USD 3.6 million
Marc Chagall
Peintre au coq rouge, 1959-68
Oil and gouache on paper mounted on canvas
25 5/8 x 19 5/16 inches
Asking price of USD 2.4 million
Francis Picabia
Transparence (Deux têtes), 1935
Oil on canvas
31 7/8 x 25 1/2 inches
Asking price of USD 750,000
Alexander Calder
Pierrot vollant, 1976
Standing mobile, sheet metal and paint
26 1/2 x 24 x 20 inches
Asking price of USD 650,000
Wifredo Lam
Chant dans la forêt, circa 1968
Oil on canvas
19 9/10 x 15 7/10 inches
Asking price of USD 225,000
Hauser & Wirth (Zurich, London, Somerset, Los Angeles, New York, Hong Kong, London)
Philip Guston
Shoe Head, 1976
Sold for USD 7.5 million
Mark Bradford
Feather, 2018
Mixed media on canvas
304.8 x 304.8 cm / 120 x 120 inches
Sold for USD 5 million, promised to an American institution
Philip Guston
Untitled, 1969
Oil on canvas
94 x 101.6 cm / 37 x 40 inches
Sold for USD 2.75 million to a European collection
Louise Bourgeois
Femme, 2004
Tapestry, fabric and thread. Stainless steel, glass and wood vitrine
132 x 76.2 x 63.5 cm / 52 x 30 x 25 inches
Object: 22.9 x 61 x 30.5 cm; 9 x 24 x 12 inches
Sold for around USD 2 million
Larry Bell
My Montauk, 1960
Acrylic on canvas
167.6 x 167.6 x 6.7 cm / 66 x 66 x 2 5/8 inches
Sold for USD 2 million
Paul McCarthy
White Snow Cake, 2017-2018
Silicone
233.7 x 182.9 x 121.9 cm / 92 x 72 x 48 inches
Sold for USD 1.2 million to a private collection in Asia
Mark Grotjahn
Untitled (Cream Butterfly) 514, 2004
Colored pencil on paper
101.6 x 81.3 cm / 40 x 32 inches
Sold for USD 575,000
Larry Bell
Untitled, 1967
Glass and rhodium plated brass on plexiglass base
31 x 31 x 31 cm / 12 1/4 x 12 1/4 x 12 1/4 inches (cube)
117 x 47 x 47 cm / 46 1/8 x 18 1/2 x 18 1/2 inches (base)
Sold for USD 550,000
Charles Gaines
Numbers and Trees: Palm Tree 1, Tree #4, Zori, 2018
Acrylic sheet, acrylic paint, lacquer, wood
276.9 x 144.5 x 14.6 cm / 109 x 56 7/8 x 5 3/4 inches
Sold for USD 265,000 to a European foundation
Rashid Johnson
Untitled Escape Collage, 2018
Ceramic tile, mirror tile, branded red oak flooring, vinyl, spray enamel, oil stick, black soap, wax
185.4 x 246.4 x 6.4 cm / 73 x 97 x 2 1/2 inches
Sold for USD 245,000 to a European foundation
Amy Sherald
When I let go of what I am, I become what I might be (Self-imagined atlas), 2018
Oil on canvas
137.2 x 109.2 x 5.1 cm / 54 x 43 x 2 inches
Sold for USD 175,000 as a promised gift to an American museum
Jenny Holzer
Selection from Truisms: Raise boys and girls…, 2015
Cipollino Cremo Tirreno marble
Ed. 3/6
43.2 x 63.5 x 40.6 cm / 17 x 25 x 16 inches
Sold for USD 150,000
Louise Bourgeois
Spider, 2003
Ink, colored pencil and pencil on paper
8.9 x 22.2 cm / 3 1/2 x 8 3/4 inches
Sold for USD 100,000 to a private collection in Los Angeles
Larry Bell
Untitled Maquette (True Sea Salt/Zinc), 2018
True Sea Salt and Zinc laminated glass
4 panels
overall: 30.5 x 40.6 x 40.6 cm / 12 x 16 x 16 inches
Sold for USD 100,000 to a collection in Miami
Larry Bell
Untitled Maquette (Blush/True Fog), 2018
Blush and True Fog laminated glass
4 panels
overall: 30.5 x 40.6 x 40.6 cm / 12 x 16 x 16 inches
Sold for USD 100,000 to a collection in Miami
Jack Shainman Gallery (New York)
El Anatsui
Strained Roots, 2014
aluminum and copper wire
Sold for USD 1.2 million
Yoan Capote
Isla (Causa y Efecto II), 2018
oils, nails, and fish hooks on linen mounted on panel
Sold for USD 105,000
Nina Chanel Abney
Q&A, 2018
spray paint and acrylic on canvas
Sold for USD 72,000
Leslie Wayne
Instructions for Dancing, 2018
oil and acrylic on panel
Sold for USD 62,000
Hank Willis Thomas
The St. Augustine Movement (En Masse), 2017
screenprint on retroflective vinyl mounted on Dibond diptych
Sold for USD 55,000
Radcliffe Bailey
Black Flight, 2018
mixed media including paint on tarp, a neon and railroad tracks
Sold for USD 45,000
Gehard Demetz
21 Grams, 2018
Lindenwood
Sold for USD 45,000
Gehard Demetz
Warmness of Teacher’s Shoes, 2018
Lindenwood and acrylic paint
Sold for USD 35,000
Brad Kahlhamer
Survival Chandelier 1, 2018
mixed media including wire, beads, tobacco can lids, and a pendant light bulb
Sold for USD 32,000
Paul Anthony Smith
Kind of Blue #3, 2018
Unique picotage on inkjet prints, with spray paint, mounted on museum board
Sold for USD 18,000
Gordon Parks
Drug Searching, Chicago, Illinois, 1957
Fujicolor Crystal Archive print
Sold for USD 15,000
Kasmin (New York)
Lee Krasner
Bird Image, 1963
Oil on canvas
Sold for asking price of USD 3.6 million
Robert Indiana
LOVE, 1966-1996
Cor-ten steel
Sold for asking price of USD 595,000
Lee Krasner
Water No. 14, 1969
Gouache on Howell paper
Sold for asking price of USD 375,000
William N. Copley
Why Are You Staring, 1986
Acrylic on canvas
Sold for asking price of USD 275,000
William N. Copley
Untitled, 1990
Acrylic on canvas
Sold for asking price of USD 225,000
Elliott Puckette
Untitled, 2016
Gesso, kaolin and ink on board
Sold for asking price of USD 70,000
Mark Ryden
The Carriage (drawing), 2016
Graphite on paper
Sold for asking price of USD 25,000
Kavi Gupta (Chicago)
Young-Il Ahn
Two paintings from the Water series
Each sold for USD 80,000
Firelei Báez
Untitled, 2018
Acrylic on canvas
Sold for USD 80,000
Firelei Báez
A painting
Sold for USD 70,000
Glenn Kaino
The Distance of the Sun (Shadows), 2018
Acrylic, polymer plastic, nickel, ruthenium
Sold for USD 70,000
Jeffrey Gibson
ALL I’M ASKIN IS FOR A LITTLE RESPECT, 2018
Acrylic on stretched canvas with beaded frame
Sold for USD 60,000
Devan Shimoyama
Nightshade Harvest, 2018
Oil, glitter, color pencil, sequins, collage, clothing, and acrylic on canvas
Sold for USD 50,000
Alfred Conteh
Aaron, 2018
Acrylic, atomized steel dust and soil on canvas
Sold for USD 50,000
Beverly Fishman
Untitled (Digestive Problems Missing Dose), 2017
Urethane paint on wood
Sold for USD 30,000
Kayne Griffin Corcoran (Los Angeles)
Beverly Pepper
Black and White, Venice, 1968
Stainless steel and enamel
88 1/2 x 29 1/2 x 20 inches
Sold for USD 350,000
Mika Tajima
Negative Entropy (TAE, Electric Arc Pulse Power, Full Width Quad), 2018
Cotton, wood, and acoustic baffling felt
Sold for a price in the range of USD 30,000 to 40,000
Mika Tajima
Art d’Ameublement (Jacquemart Island), 2018
Spray enamel, thermoformed acrylic
43 x 33 inches
Sold for a price in the range of USD 18,000 to 20,000
Mika Tajima
Art d’Ameublement (Islote Enderby), 2018
Spray enamel, thermoformed acrylic
43 x 33 inches
Sold for a price in the range of USD 18,000 to 20,000
König Galerie (Berlin)
Jeppe Hein
Parallel Sine Curve, 2018
Sold for around EUR 210,000
Sold to a private collector
Kathryn Andrews
Wheel of Fortune Cookie No. 1 (Special Touches), 2018
Stainless steel, aluminium, ink, paint
Sold for around USD 100,000
Anselm Reyle
Untitled, 2018
Mixed media, acrylic glass
Sold for around EUR 95,000
Claudia Comte
Quarter Circle Painting Blue, 2017
Sold for EUR 40,000
Sold to a private collector
Rinus Van de Velde
Meanwhile, far away from where I find myself…, 2018
Sold for EUR 39,000
Sold to a private collector
Kukje Gallery / Tina Kim Gallery (Seoul, New York)
Ha Chong-Hyun
Conjunction 17-20, 2017
Oil on hemp cloth
Sold for a price in the range of USD 200,000-250,000
Gimhongsok
Untitled (Short People), Pink, Red, Orange, Light Blue, Blue, 2018
Cast bronze, stone
Sold for a price in the range of USD 50,000-75,000
Gimhongsok
Untitled (Short People) Red, Gold, Orange, Red, Pink, 2018
Cast Bronze, stone
Sold for a price in the range of USD 50,000-80,000
Haegue Yang
Sonic Sphere with Enthralling Trio – Diagonally-sectioned Brass and Nickel, 2016
Steel stand, metal grid, powder coating, casters, brass plated bells, nickel plated bells, metal Rings, turbine vents
Sold for a price in the range of EUR 45,000-65,000
Suki Seokyeong Kang
Warm Round #18-02, 2018
Painted steel, thread
Sold for around USD 10,000
Suki Seokyeong Kang
Mat 61 x 81 #18-11, 2017-2018
Painted steel, woven dyed rush, thread, wood frame, brass bolt, leather
Sold for a price in the range of USD 8,000-10,000
Lehmann Maupin (New York, Hong Kong, Seoul)
McArthur Binion
DNA: Study (96 x 144), 2018
oil paint stick and paper on board
Sold for USD 325,000-375,000
Teresita Fernández
Untitled (Specter), 2018
charcoal
Sold for a price in the range of USD 240,000-260,000
Mr.
In a Town of Concrete, 2018
acrylic on canvas mounted on wood panel
Sold four paintings totaling over USD 200,000
Liza Lou
cirrus filiformis, 2018
woven glass beads mounted on canvas
Sold for a price in the range of USD 150,000-200,000
Nari Ward
Molt’s LiquorSoul, 2018
salvaged neon liquor sign, shoes, artificial flowers, shoelaces, and pvc tube
Sold for a price in the range of USD 140,000-160,000
McArthur Binion
DNA: Study (80 x 60), 2018
oil paint stick and paper on board
Sold for a price in the range of USD 130,000-170,000
Hernan Bas
A Boy in Peril, 2013
oil on canvas
Sold for USD 120,000-170,000
Sold to a private collector in Korea
Tracey Emin
I Can Feel Your Smile, 2005
neon
Sold for a price in the range of USD 120,000-160,000
Kader Attia
Untitled, 2018
canvas, broken mirror, ebony powder, and antique Songhye mask with metal stand (to be confirmed)
Sold for a price in the range of USD 120,000-160,000
Hernan Bas
Flooded forest, 2008
acrylic on linen over panel
Sold for a price in the range of USD 110,000-120,000
Sold to a private collector in Korea
Nicholas Hlobo
Ingcambu yemvelo, 2018
ribbon and leather on canvas
Sold for a price in the range of USD 100,000-150,000
Nari Ward
Correctional Circle 2108, 2018
Oak wood, copper sheet, copper nails, and darkening patina
Sold for a price in the range of USD 90,000 - 120,000
Cecilia Vicuña
Pongo la Mano al Fuego para ti, 1969/1972
Oil on fabric
Sold for a price in the range of USD 75,000 - 100,000
Sold to prominent Miami collection
Angel Otero
Gap of Time, 2018
Sold for a price in the range of USD 60,000-80,000
Sold to prominent collector from Shanghai
Nicholas Hlobo
Umkhono, 2017
ribbon and leather on canvas
Sold for a price in the range of USD 60,000-70,000
OSGEMEOS
Untitled, 2013
acrylic, latex, and spray paint on wood panel
Sold for a price in the range of USD 50,000-70,000
Lévy Gorvy (London, New York)
Adrian Piper
Race Traitor, 2018
Digital print
36 x 24 inches (91.44 x 60.96 cm)
Sold with an asking price of EUR 175,000 to a North American foundation
Lisson Gallery (London, New York)
Anish Kapoor
Mirror (Burple to White), 2017
Stainless steel and lacquer
150 x 150 x 16 cm
59 x 59 x 6 1/4 in
Sold for GBP 750,000
Anish Kapoor
Mirror (Pink to Mipa Blue and Pagan Gold light), 2018
Stainless steel and lacquer
165 x 165 x 25 cm
64 7/8 x 64 7/8 x 9 3/4 in
Sold for GBP 750,000
Carmen Herrera
Rojo Tres, 1971/2016
Acrylic and aluminium
142.2 x 106.7 x 7.6 cm
55 7/8 x 42 x 2 7/8 in
Sold for USD 600,000
Carmen Herrera
Untitled Estructura (Blue), 2007/2016
Acrylic and aluminium
153.4 x 124.5 x 12.7 cm
60 3/8 x 49 x 5 in
Sold for USD 600,000
Carmen Herrera
Untitled Estructura (Black), 1966/2016
Acrylic and aluminium
152.4 x 111.8 x 12.7 cm
60 x 44 x 5 in
Sold for USD 600,000
Mary Corse
Untitled (White Inner Band, Beveled), 2010
Glass microspheres in acrylic on canvas
213.4 x 213.4 cm
84 x 84 in
Sold for USD 500,000
Lee Ufan
Dialogue, 2018
Oil on canvas
162 x 130 cm
63 3/4 x 51 1/8 in
Sold for USD 300,000
Anish Kapoor
Star Twist, 2014
Stainless steel
30 x 40 x 40 cm
11 3/4 x 15 3/4 x 15 3/4 in
Sold for GBP 170,000
Stanley Whitney
Dream Walking, 2018
Oil on linen
182.9 x 182.9 cm
72 x 72 in
Sold for USD 165,000
Peter Joseph
Pink with Dark Green, 1989
Acrylic on cotton duck
176 x 151.8 cm
69 1/4 x 59 3/4 in
Sold for GBP 70,000
Roy Colmer
Untitled, 1969
Acrylic on canvas
100.3 x 100.3 cm
39 1/2 x 39 1/2 in
Sold for USD 75,000
Pedro Reyes
Sunstone, 2018
Tezontle Stone
61 x 61 x 25 cm
24 x 24 x 9 3/4 in
Sold for USD 55,000
Pedro Reyes
Encounter, 2018
Volcanic stone
60 x 44 x 32 cm
23 5/8 x 17 3/8 x 12 5/8 in
Sold for USD 55,000
Ryan Gander
Agent of Actualisation, 2018
LED holographic display
Sold for GBP 25,000
Hugh Hayden
Crown of Thorns, 2018
Texas Ebony, facemask, steel, epoxy
26 x 26 x 38.1 cm
10 1/4 x 10 1/4 x 15 in
Sold for USD 16,000
Mai 36 Galerie (Zurich)
Robert Mapplethorpe
Hands, 1981
Gelatin silver print
Sold for just under USD 500,000
John Baldessari
Scissors, 2015
Sold for just under USD 500,000
Marianne Boesky Gallery (Aspen, New York)
Jennifer Bartlett
House: Yellow Roof Left, 1998
Oil on canvas
Sold for USD 180,000
Donald Moffett
Lot 071118 (nature cult, deep blue), 2018
Pigmented epoxy resin on wood panel support, steel
Sold for a price in the range of USD 90,000-175,000
Donald Moffett
Lot 101818 (nature cult, deep ruby), 2018
Pigmented epoxy resin on wood panel support, steel
Sold for a price in the range of USD 90,000-175,000
Donald Moffett
Lot 070918 (nature cult, black star), 2018
Pigmented epoxy resin on wood panel support, steel
Sold for a price in the range of USD 90,000-175,000
The Haas Brothers
Nine ceramic works
Each sold for a price in the range of USD 15,000-60,000
Matthew Marks Gallery (New York, Los Angeles)
Martin Puryear
Shell Game, 2014
Tulip poplar, milk paint
Sold for around USD 1 million
Metro Pictures (New York)
Robert Longo
Unlimited (First Amendment), 2018
Charcoal on mounted paper
Sold for USD 750,000
Sold to an American collector
Jim Shaw
Official Portrait (Homunculus), 2018
Acrylic on muslin
Sold for USD 50,000
Cui Jie
Tianjin Book Building #2, 2018
Acrylic and oil on canvas
Sold for USD 42,000
Sold to an American collector
Camille Henrot
Inverted Narcissist, 2018
Watercolor on paper mounted to dibond
Sold for EUR 28,000
Sold to an American collector
Camille Henrot
Inverted Narcissist, 2018
Watercolor on paper mounted to dibond
Sold for EUR 28,000
Sold to an American collector
*Despite the same title, two unique works
Miles McEnery Gallery (New York)
A work by Hans Hofmann
Sold for a price in the range of USD 550,000-650,000
A collage by Robert Motherwell
Sold for USD 500,000
A work by David Smith
Sold for USD 250,000
A painting on paper by Richard Pousette-Dart
Sold for USD 85,000
Meyer Riegger (Berlin, Karlsruhe
Armin Boehm
Susanne, 2018
Sold for USD 18,000
Sold to a private collector from Latin America
Pace Gallery (New York, London, Hong Kong, Palo Alto, Beijing, Seoul, Geneva)
Larry Bell
Untitled, 1970
glass with mineral coating sculpture
Sold for USD 250,000
Mary Corse
Untitled (Electric Light), 1968/2018
argon, Plexiglas, high-frequency generator, light tubes, monofilament
Sold for USD 180,000
James Turrell
Untitled (XXXII G), October 2014
reflection hologram
Sold for USD 150,000
Peter Alexander
Time Flies By, 2018
Urethane wall relief
Sold for USD 125,000
Peter Alexander
I Remember When it was All Orange Groves, 2017
Urethane wall relief
Sold for USD 110,000
Peter Alexander
3-23-18 (Pink Wedge), 2018
Urethane sculpture, 8-1/4” × 8-1/4” × 7-3/4”
Sold for USD 40,000
Peres Projects (Berlin)
Edgard de Souza
R series, 2017-2018
Sold for USD 18,000
Sold to a private collector
Andre Komatsu
Massa Falida, 2018
Sold for USD 13,000
Sold to a private collector
Richard Gray Gallery (Chicago, New York)
Franz Kline
Untitled, c. 1957-58
Oil and collage on paper mounted on linen
Sold for around USD 500,000
Alex Katz
Red Hat (Nicole), 2013
Oil on linen
Sold for around USD 500,000
Jaume Plensa
Maria’s World, 2018
Marble
Sold for USD 400,000
David Hockney
Inside It Opens Up As Well, 2018
Photographic drawing printed on 7 sheets of paper, mounted on 7 sheets of Dibond
Sold for USD 350,000
Ruth Benzacar Galería de Arte (Buenos Aires)
Chiachio & Giannone
20 embroidery works
Each sold for a price in the range of USD 1,500 to 3,000
Sadie Coles HQ (London)
Sarah Lucas
Jubilee, 2017
Cast concrete with steel armature on plinth
208 x 151 x 150.8 cm
All 3 editions sold for GBP 375,000 each
Jordan Wolfson
Untitled, 2018
213.4 x 213.4 x 2.2 cm
Sold for a price in the range of GBP 275,000 - 325,000
Ugo Rondinone
green pink blue yellow mountain, 2018
Painted stone, stainless steel, pedestal
177.8 x 45.7 x 36.8cm
Sold for USD 230,000
Sfeir-Semler Gallery (Hamburg, Beirut)
Walid Raad
Appendix 137, 2018
Pigmented inkjet prints
Sold for USD 150,000
Rayyane Tabet
Fossils (The suitcase), From the series Five Distant Memories, 2015
Suitcase encased in concrete
Sold for USD 35,000
Sicardi Ayers Bacino (Houston)
Jesús Rafael Soto
Mural Cinético, 1983
Acrylic on aluminum and wood
Sold for a price in the range of USD 1.4–1.5 million
Sold to a Latin Amerßican collector
Carlos Cruz-Diez
Physichromie Panam 309, 2018
Aluminum and plexiglass
Sold for a price in the range of USD 700,000-800,000
Carlos Cruz-Diez
Two commissions for large works from his ongoing ‘Physichromie’ series
Each sold for a price in the range of USD 700,000-800,000
Sold to a Latin American collector
Carlos Cruz-Diez
Cromovela Orion, 2018
Resin sculpture
Sold for a price in the range of USD 400,000-450,000
Sold to a Latin American collector
Skarstedt (London, New York)
George Condo
Listening and Talking, 2018
Acrylic, pigment stick and pastel on linen
Sold for USD 1.1 million
Rebecca Warren
Fascia IV, 2011
Bronze
Sold for USD 400,000
Sprüth Magers (Berlin, London, Los Angeles)
Bridget Riley
Light Shade 7, 2018
Acrylic on polyester 147.3 x 170 cm
58 x 67 inches
Sold for GBP 600,000 to a private collection
Bernd + Hilla Becher
Lime Kilns, 1995-1999
12 silver-gelatin printseach
15 ¾ x 11 7/8 in
Sold for EUR 180,000 to an international collector
Thomas Scheibitz
Spiegelwolke 4,61, 2017
Oil, vinyl, pigment marker on canvas
70 ⅞ x 141 ¾ in
Sold for EUR 140,000 to a US private collection
Kara Walker
White Space, 2010
Graphite and pastel on paper 182.9 x 173.4 cm
72 x 68 1/4 inches
Sold for USD 95,000 to a private US collection
Louise Lawler
Citron, 2001/2018
direct cibachrome face mounted to Plexiglass on museum box
119.4 x 88.9 cm
47 x 35 inches
Edition 3/5, 1 AP
Sold for USD 65,000
Kara Walker
Seven Notes of Discord, 2008-2009
Ink on paper
Set of seven works
Sold for USD 65,000
Analia Saban
Woven Grid as Warp and Weft
40 x 40, 2018 Woven acrylic paint and linen thread
101 x 89.5 x 5.7 cm
39 3/4 x 35 1/4 x 2 1/4 inches
Sold for USD 50,000
Stevenson (Cape Town, Johannesburg)
Zanele Muholi
24 prints from the gallery’s Kabinett booth
Each sold for a price in the range of USD 5,000 to 13,000
Tanya Leighton (Berlin)
Van Hanos
Plein Air Painter / Audrey Banks, 2018
Sold for USD 30,000
Tornabuoni Art (Paris, Crans Montana, Florence, Forte dei Marmi, London, Milan)
Lucio Fontana
Concetto spaziale, Attese, 1965-1966
Sold, with an asking price of USD 2 million
Alberto Biasi
Three works sold, with an asking price of USD 140,000 each
Mikayel Ohanjanyan
Tensioni n° 1, 2014
Carrara marble and stainless steel wires
103 x 15 x 15 cm
Sold, with an asking price of USD 60,000
Mikayel Ohanjanyan
Tensioni n° 2, 2014
Carrara marble and stainless steel wires
103 x 15 x 15 cm
Sold, with an asking price of USD 60,000
Francesca Pasquali
Two works sold, with an asking price of USD 40,000 each
Van Doren Waxter (New York)
Robert Motherwell
Alberti Suite No. 12, circa 1970
Oil on canvasboard
Sold for a price in the range of USD 200,000 - 250,000
Anne Truitt
Truitt ’67, 1967
Acrylic on paper
Sold for a price in the range of USD 125,000 - 175,000
Dorothea Rockburne
OD. #1 Bykert, 1970
Paper, crude oil, nails and nails on board
Sold for a price in the range of USD 75,000 - 100,000
Mariah Robertson
335, 2017
C-print
Sold for USD 22,000
Jeronimo Elespe
Breviter, 2016-18
Oil, acrylic, pencil, ink on linen
Sold for USD 16,000
Jeronimo Elespe
Motores, 2016-18
Ink, pencil, gouache, on paper
Sold for USD 15,500
Jeronimo Elespe
Walk with Us, 2016-18
Ink, pencil, gouache on paper
Sold for USD 15,500
Jeronimo Elespe
Hablan, 2018
Oil, acrylic, pencil, ink on linen
Sold for USD 10,000
Brian Rochefort
Cheetah, 2018
Stoneware, glaze, glass
Sold for USD 8,000
Brian Rochefort
Nest, 2018
Stoneware, glaze, glass
Sold for USD 8,000
Gareth Nyandoro
Huku Pano, 2018
Mixed media on paper
Sold for USD 6,800
Marsha Cottrell
Untitled, 2017
Laser toner on paper, unique
Sold for USD 5,500
White Cube (London, New York, Hong Kong)
Al Held
Phoenicia IV, 1969
Acrylic on canvas
114 x 114 in. (289.6 x 289.6 cm)
Sold for USD 850,000
Zeno X Gallery (Antwerp)
Marina Rheingantz
Fffffff, 2018
Oil on canvas
200 x 300 cm
Sold for USD 55,000
Marina Rheingantz
Enrique, 2018
Oil on canvas
160 x 130 cm
Sold for USD 30,000
NOVA
blank projects (Cape Town)
Billie Zangewa
Afternoon Delight IV, 2018
Hand-embroidered silk collage
Sold for USD 45,000
Billie Zangewa
Love Supreme, 2018
Hand-embroidered silk collage
Sold for USD 35,000
Billie Zangewa
sweetest devotion, 2018
Hand-embroidered silk collage
Sold for USD 25,000
Billie Zangewa
Please Call Me, 2018
Hand-embroidered silk collage
Sold for USD 20,000
Josh Lilley (London)
Derek Fordjour
Picture Day, 2018
Acrylic, charcoal and oil pastel on newspaper
Sold for USD 48,000
Derek Fordjour
Single Pivot Turn, 2018
Acrylic, charcoal and oil pastel on newspaper
Sold for USD 48,000
Derek Fordjour
Pageant, 2018
Acrylic, charcoal, oil pastel and glitter on newspaper
Sold for USD 48,000
Derek Fordjour
Haberdashery, 2018
Acrylic, charcoal, oil pastel and foil on newspaper
Sold for USD 48,000
Derek Fordjour
Showtime (Blue Dancer), 2018
Acrylic, charcoal, oil pastel and foil on newspaper
Sold for USD 38,000
Derek Fordjour
Six Hand Stand, 2018
Acrylic, charcoal and oil pastel on newspaper
Sold for USD 32,000
Derek Fordjour
Conspicuous Consumption, 2018
Acrylic, charcoal, oil pastel and foil on newspaper
Sold for USD 32,000
Derek Fordjour
Couplet 50, 2018
Acrylic, charcoal, oil pastel on newspaper
Sold for USD 26,000
Nanzuka (Tokyo)
The whole booth of Haroshi’s solo exhibition has been sold out to collectors around the world.
A total of 20 sculptures and 6 paintings were sold.
Each painting was sold for a price in the range of USD 35,000-40,000.
Each sculpture was sold for a price in the range of USD 5,000-30,000.
Selma Feriani Gallery (Tunis)
Sold out the entire booth of works by Maha Malluh within the first two hours of the first VIP opening day.
Maha Malluh
Food for Thought Road to Heaven, 2018
Sold for a price in the range of USD 80,000 to 90,000
Maha Malluh
Food for Thought 9, 2018
Forty welded color dish tower
Sold for a price in the range of USD 40,000 to 50,000
Maha Malluh
Oil Candies 4, 2018
Sold for a price in the range of USD 10,000 to 20,000
POSITIONS
Antenna Space (Shanghai)
Wang Shang
Palorchestes azeal, 2018
Copper, stainless steel
Sold for a price in the range of USD 19,000-24,000
Sold to a private collection in Florida, USA
Chapter NY (New York)
Sold ten works by Willa Nasatir
Each sold for a price in the range of USD 4,000-10,000
Upstream Gallery (Amsterdam)
Cristóbal León, Joaquín Cociña
La Casa Lobo, 2018
Stop-motion feature film, 75 min
First edition sold for USD 30,000
SURVEY
Hales Gallery (London)
Virginia Jaramillo
Epsilon-Endi, 1978
Oil on canvas
182.9 x 167.6 cm
Sold for USD 230,000
Paci contemporary (Brescia)
Nancy Burson
Method and Apparatus for Producing an Image of a Person’s Face at a Different Age (diptych), 1976
2 vintage gelatin silver prints
Sold for USD 19,000
Sold to a foundation in Chicago
Nancy Burson
Androgyny (6 men + 6 women), 1982
vintage gelatin silver print
Sold for USD 14,000
Sold to a foundation in Chicago
Venus Over Manhattan (New York)
Three works by Maryan
Each sold for a price in the range of USD 28,000-72,000
Walden (Buenos Aires)
Five paintings by Feliciano Centurión
Each sold for a price in the range of USD 30,000 to 100,000