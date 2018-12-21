Crime is the Reason for the Season in A Very Spidey Christmas

**Mild Spoiler for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Below**

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been listening to the Christmas music constantly playing in every public venue and thought to yourself “Hmm, pretty good, but not enough Spiderman!” Now our prayers have been answered by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who have made the Spiderman Christmas album teased in their film, Into the Spider-Verse. The album comes out December 21, and features tracks sung by Chris Pine, Jake Johnson, Shameik Moore, and The Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone. Sony Pictures Animation has released two singles and a track list. The only thing missing is a “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” duet between Nicolas Cage and John Mulaney.

Tracklist

Joy to the World – Shameik Moore

Spidey-Bells (A Hero’s Lament) – Chris Pine

Deck the Halls – Jake Johnson

Up on the House Top – Chris Pine

The Night Before Christmas 1967 (Spoken Word) – Jorma Taccone