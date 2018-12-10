And Now the Academy Might Not Want an Oscars Host at All

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

According to Variety, Kevin Hart’s decision to vacate his position as host of the 2019 Oscars has reportedly left some at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences reconsidering their options. Specifically, the option not to have an individual host for the evening at all, but rather “a bunch of huge celebs, something SNL style, and buzzy people to throw to commercial.” Seems like that’s only going to bring more potentially catastrophic Twitter accounts into play, but hey, we’re not the ones tasked with finding an Oscars-ready host willing and able to take the stage by February 24.

Hart opted to depart the show last Thursday after old homophobic tweets resurfaced following his hosting announcement. “I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s,” the comedian said on Twitter, after initially refusing to apologize for his comments. “This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

The Board of Governors is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, and will ostensibly hash out an Oscars Plan B either way. And if they need suggestions, well, we’ve got more than a few.