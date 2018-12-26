Alien Franchise Teases New Video Game on Social Media

Alien was released back in 1979, which means it’s turning 40 next year. And like many fun and flirty women approaching middle age, the Xenomporph is posting Instagram thirst traps like mad. The official Alien Anthology Instagram seems to be teasing a new video game in the Alien-verse for next year. The six grid posts (again, like a 40-year-old, Alien hasn’t fully invested in stories) hint that Weyland-Yutani is back to its old colony-murdering ways. They also have many, many hashtags–the most salient of which being #AmandaRipley. Gamers will recognize the name as that of Ellen Ripley’s daughter, who was the protagonist of Alien: Isolation. The only information not in-story are title cards that state that the Alien universe will “expand” in 2019. Could this be a hint that whatever is coming down the pike is multiplayer? We’re going to have to wait until 2019 to find out.