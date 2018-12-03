podcasts

Boy, That Escalated Gradually: Anchorman’s Ron Burgundy Is Getting His Very Own Podcast

By
Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Sure, you know the Human Torch was denied a bank loan, but do you know why? Hopefully the truth will be revealed during the first season of the newly-announced The Ron Burgundy Podcast. For those unfamiliar with Mr. Burgundy, he is Will Ferrell’s obnoxious, head-strong newsman from 2004’s Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and 2013’s Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. For those unfamiliar with the term “podcast,” it’s a Millennial word meaning “whale’s vagina.”

According to Variety, Funny Or Die is launching the character podcast with iHeartRadio, and it already has a two-season, 12-episode order. It’s not immediately clear what format the podcast will take, but if nothing else, at least it’ll be fun distraction from your job at the toilet store.

Sources

Variety

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Anchorman’s Ron Burgundy Gets His Very Own Podcast