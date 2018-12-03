Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Sure, you know the Human Torch was denied a bank loan, but do you know why? Hopefully the truth will be revealed during the first season of the newly-announced The Ron Burgundy Podcast. For those unfamiliar with Mr. Burgundy, he is Will Ferrell’s obnoxious, head-strong newsman from 2004’s Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and 2013’s Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. For those unfamiliar with the term “podcast,” it’s a Millennial word meaning “whale’s vagina.”

According to Variety, Funny Or Die is launching the character podcast with iHeartRadio, and it already has a two-season, 12-episode order. It’s not immediately clear what format the podcast will take, but if nothing else, at least it’ll be fun distraction from your job at the toilet store.