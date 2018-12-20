And the Award for Viral Video of the Year 2018 Goes To…

Now that the internet is effectively one unending episode of America’s Funniest Videos (which we mean as the highest compliment), it can be hard to even remember the videos that made you laugh as they passed through your timeline, let alone pick a favorite. Luckily, Jimmy Kimmel Live! has narrowed the giant, densely-packed field down for you. And while you personally might have been rooting for Alfred “Big Al” Delia or Woman Who Shaved Her Legs In A Hotel Swimming Pool, it’s clear that Jaylen Norwood’s “In My Feeling” challenge video was, in fact, the most stellar example of the form. So congrats, Jaylen Norwood! And huge condolences, Jaylen Norwood’s extremely embarrassed father! Better luck next year, everyone who successfully jumped on the hood of a moving car in socks and slides.