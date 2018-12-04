And the Oscar Hosting Gig Goes to… Kevin Hart!

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

After much speculation (read: an earlier report in The Hollywood Reporter that not-so-subtly hinted at it) Kevin Hart has confirmed he will be hosting this year’s Oscars. The comedian, who THR described as “funny without being tasteless,” announced he will be bringing that tasteful wit to Hollywood’s biggest night in a post shared on Instagram. “I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars,” he wrote. “I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time.” All that’s left now is to wait and see whether his former MTV Movie Awards co-host and noted frenemy The Rock has anything to say about this.