Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg: two cool people who will, we guess, be cool together? The Golden Globes have announced that the Killing Eve star and the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star will host the awards show together this year, in what feels like a selection of two names pulled from the hat of someone who really likes TV and specifically that one time they presented at the Emmys. Anyway, Samberg will definitely wear Villanelle’s pink dress for a sight gag (for better or for worse). The Hollywood Foreign Press Association previously gave Samberg a Globe for Brooklyn Nine-Nine in 2014 and Oh a Globe for Grey’s Anatomy in 2005. They are eligible again this year — and probably planning bits if either of them win or lose. The Globes will air live on January 6 starting at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT, while the nominations will be announced tomorrow morning.