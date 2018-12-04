Anne Hathaway Might Be Starring In The Sesame Street Movie

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

In news first relayed by Collider, Anne Hathaway is reportedly being pursued for the lead human role in the Warner Bros. Sesame Street movie. According to Variety, the actress has been offered the part but no papers have been signed yet, and sources say the film could also be a musical. Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel is set to direct, and both he and Hathaway have some experience putting songs to screen. There aren’t any confirmed plot details circulating yet, but the first draft of the script was written by Mike Rosolio, and Chris Galletta handled the most recent revision. So they are currently the keepers of the Sesame Street secrets.