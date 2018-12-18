Apparently Advent Calendars Are Just for Kids

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has brought a disturbing accusation was brought to light. Apparently Advent calendars are for kids? Like, you’re supposed to share them with kids or something? Who knows why you’d have children with you at any point, or why you’d ever in your life give a piece of candy that’s made it all the way to your hand to a child (they don’t even have jobs!) But apparently, this is the custom in many homes. So, The Late Show presents us with an Advent calendar for adults. It’s filled with things like cheese, drugs, and the most important thing to have at Christmas: an escape.

