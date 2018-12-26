Aquaman Is Definitely Not Underwater This Christmas

Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage

Before it was even released in the US, Aquaman’s worldwide success was enough to justify starting development on a sequel right away. Now it seems like this was a sign of things to come, as the DC superhero flick starring Jason Momoa is set to make a splash (I’m sorry) at the US box office and surf (I’m so, so sorry) to victory. According to a report in Deadline, Aquaman is on pace to bring in $100 million dollars by the end of Christmas day. This is in spite of competition from Mary Poppins Returns, which came in second, and the Transformer film Bumblebee, which took third place for the long holiday weekend.