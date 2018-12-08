Aquaman Opens Huge in China, and It’s Getting a Sequel

Photo: Warner Bros.

They’re crazy for this fish guy in China! Aquaman is projected to bring in more than $80 million over its Chinese opening weekend. Perhaps that’s why a sequel is already in development, despite not even premiering yet in America. Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, and Amber Heard’s wig are all set to return. Hopefully this time, Momoa will keep his hands off her books.

Aquaman is crushing in China, surpassing Ralph Breaks the Internet and completely destroying Crazy Rich Asians. Number 2 in China is projected to be local sleeper hit, A Cool Fish. Cinematic fish haven’t had a moment like this since Finding Nemo was closely followed by The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.