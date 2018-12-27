Aretha. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The remembrances for Aretha Franklin are nowhere near over. Clive Davis has finally announced the details for his all-star tribute concert to the Queen of Soul, partnering with the Recording Academy to hold it in Los Angeles at the Shrine Auditorium on January 13. It’ll be hosted by Tyler Perry, who was one of many to give a speech at Franklin’s all-day funeral, and featuring too many of Franklin’s diva successors to count: Céline Dion, Patti LaBelle, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys, Janelle Monáe, SZA, Common, Alessia Cara, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, BeBe Winans, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, and H.E.R. are all slated to perform her songs at the event. Franklin died at 76 of cancer back in August and was honored with an elaborate home-going service that included everyone from Ariana Grande to Stevie Wonder. This latest tribute concert will air at a future date on CBS. Now, who will they get to perform her tribute at the Grammys? Beyoncé?!