Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus Plead for Peace with 2 New Singles

Both Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande dropped new music tonight, despite the Internet being aflame with Drake/Kanye feuding. Grande released her second breakup album single, “Imagine,” which is not a cover of a John Lennon song. Cyrus released “War is Over,” which is a John Lennon cover and features Sean Lennon. She will be performing the Christmas hit on Saturday Night Live this week. Grande tweeted a plea for people to chill out for even one second and listen to some girly pop, and Cyrus retweeted her support.

So Drake, Ye, pay attention. Beef is over, if you want it.