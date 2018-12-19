Ariana Grande Helped Chris Kattan Hold the Keyboard for That SNL Christmas Song

Jimmy Fallon, king of late night nostalgia parties, gatherer of celebs, first of his name, pulled off an excellent Christmas move on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show. The host gathered his old SNL cohorts Horatio Sanz, Chris Kattan, and Tracy Morgan for a true reboot of the old favorite ‘I Wish It Was Christmas Today’, which first debuted on the sketch show 18 years ago. Joining them by simply standing there and bopping along was none other than pop sensation Ariana Grande. Grande didn’t sing, but instead she aided Kattan in holding the keyboard by resting her hands on his shoulders and willing him her strength.

