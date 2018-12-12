Ariana Grande is Coming for John Lennon with Her Next Single, ‘Imagine’

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The Ariana train cannot, will not, be stopped. “Thank u, next” is still dominating the news cycle, thanks to Jeff Goldblum, yet the ponytailed one is releasing yet another breakup single. “Imagine” will drop Thursday–specifically, in 1 day, 3 hours, and 45 minutes as of writing. Grande has utilized Instagram’s new countdown clock to let fans know when the blessed event will take place. “a lot of this album mourns failed yet important, beautiful relationships in my life,” the singer wrote in an unpublished tweet that she photographed and put in her Insta story. “if ‘thank u, next = acceptance… ‘imagine’ = denial. hope that makes sense.” From that statement we can gather that 1) the song may be more melancholy than “Thank u, next,” and 2) it’s probably not a cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine.” Ari seems more like a Yoko fan anyway.