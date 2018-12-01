Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ Had Another Rom-Com Cameo Fall Through

Photo: YouTube

We have the momager Kris Jenner, we have the dick-talkin’ Jennifer Coolidge, and to think we could’ve also been blessed with you got into Harvard Law? Matthew Davis, too. Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video is full of the finest, nostalgic rom-com riches 2018 has to offer, and there was one cameo in the works that could’ve made the video all the sweeter — but due to pesky scheduling concerns, it just couldn’t work out in the end. (What, like it’s hard to coordinate schedules? We guess so!) “We tried to get the real Warner from Legally Blonde, but he wasn’t available. He was shooting in Atlanta,” the video’s director, Hannah Lux Davis, explained to EW about her Davis counterpart. “We were all really bummed! We wanted to get him, we reached out, and he was down, but he just wasn’t available.” Hey, at least the bend and snap came to play.