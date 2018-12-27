Kendrick Lamar and SZA Settle Lawsuit With Artist Over ‘All the Stars’ Video

Kendrick Lamar and SZA. Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Artist Lina Iris Viktor is suing Kendrick Lamar and SZA for allegedly reproducing a version of her original work in the music video for “All the Stars,” reports TMZ. The song is off Lamar’s new critically well-received release Black Panther: The Album. The artist claims that the video copied the “unique look and feel” and “copyrightable elements” of her paintings, Constellations I, Constellations II, and Constellations III. Her works, which can be seen here, feature various gold geometric designs, symbols, and mythical creatures on a black background. The suit alleges that these elements appear in the video (below, around the three-minute mark). Furthermore, Viktor claims that representatives for Black Panther contacted her as early as 2016 seeking permission for the use of the artwork, and again as recently as January. Viktor says she denied their request. She is suing for damages and for an injunction to prohibit Lamar and SZA from using her work while promoting the album.

Update, December 27: Pitchfork reports that both Kendrick Lamar and SZA have reached an undisclosed settlement with Lina Iris Viktor over her lawsuit accusing them of stealing her art in their “All the Stars” video, according to court documents from December 21. Back in July, Lamar and SZA asked the judge to block Viktor from receiving any profits from the song or the Black Panther album, which the song appears on. The case is now reportedly dismissed. “All the Stars” was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song and for multiple Grammys, including Song of the Year.