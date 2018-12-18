Unlikely Mary Queen of Scots Stans? International Space Station Astronauts

Saoirse Ronan. Photo: Liam Daniel/Focus Features

Sir Shaw Ronan hive, we have gone interplanetary. What movie is the crew of the International Space Station most eager to get their (expensively gloved) hands on? Not a Marvel epic or a heist thriller, and not even First Man, a movie that is very much about the realities and sacrifice of space travel! According to “Page Six,” the crew asked to screen the costume drama Mary Queen of Scots, starring Ronan and Margot Robbie.

Ronan plays Mary, the only surviving legitimate child of King James V. She’s vying for Queen Elizabeth’s (Robbie) throne, with a legitimate claim to succession. A lot goes awry — mostly a dramatic husband, and backstabbing brother — and, 400-year-old spoiler alert, she’s not successful.