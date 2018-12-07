Watch the First Trailer for Avengers: Endgame

And, just like that, 50 percent of your interest in other summer movies disappeared. On Friday morning, Marvel unveiled our first look at the heretofore-untitled fourth Avengers film, now officially titled Avengers: Endgame. As you may expect, things are not looking great: After the incredibly depressing ending of Infinity War, Tony Stark is adrift in space, while the other Avengers are adrift, emotionally speaking, on Earth. (Thanos is not in evidence, but he’s presumably off being hot somewhere else.) Luckily, an unlikely hero has arrived to save the day. No, not (just) that one — there’s also Ant-Man, who apparently escaped from the pickle he was in the last time we saw him. Who will live, who will die, and whose contractual obligations will spoil the whole thing? We’ll find out on May 3, 2019.