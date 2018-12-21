B2K Reuniting for Tour Straight Out of 2004

Swooooon. Photo: Scott Gries/Getty Images

That “bump, bump, bump” you just heard is the sound of boy-band nostalgia knocking at your door. Billboard reports that B2K, the absolutely swoon-worthy quartet (if you were, say, prepubescent in the early aughts) fronted by Omarion, is reuniting after 15 years! Omarion, J Boog (who is just Boog now), Lil’ Fizz (also now just Fizz), and Raz-B will return for the Millennium Tour (a nod to their name, Boys of the New Millennium) next year, and — oh my God, the rest of the lineup is just pristine millennial bait — Mario, Pretty Ricky [faints], Chingy (!), Lloyd, and the original ASMRtists themselves the Ying Yang Twins will also hit the road with them.

B2K broke up in 2004 when everyone but Omarion wanted to split with their manager, Chris Stokes, because Omarion wanted instead to go solo (which we now know worked out best for him and not so great for the other three). For those over, like, 16 when B2K were at their peak, you might know them best for their hit “Bump, Bump, Bump” with Diddy (which still bumps) or for starring in You Got Served. Meanwhile, I know them best as my boyfriends.