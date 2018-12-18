The ‘Flossin’ Kid Is the Latest Person to Sue Fortnite for Stealing His Dance

Backpack Kid. Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Now that one domino has fallen, the rest just keep on collapsing. Backpack Kid, better known as that teen who invented “the Floss” dance that even your grandma has attempted, is the latest person to sue popular video game Fortnite for stealing his moves. TMZ reports that the mother of Backpack Kid (né Russell Horning) has filed the lawsuit on his behalf, accusing both Fortnite and 2K Sports (which owns NBA 2K) of theft. Last year, Fortnite began offering a new emote named “the Floss,” which allows players to mimic the viral arm-swinging dance created by Backpack Kid. According to TMZ, he’s suing both games for unspecified damages and is requesting that a judge stop the companies from stealing his dance as he’s in the process of having it copyrighted.

On Monday, Alfonso Ribeiro also sued Fortnite for stealing his iconic dance, “The Carlton,” that he made famous on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air; Ribeiro is also copyrighting his dance. The first to sue was rapper 2 Milly, whose dance the “Milly Rock” Fortnite has also been using as an emote. Last month, Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence confirmed at Vulture Festival L.A.

that Fortnite had reached out about using Donald Faison’s “Poison” dance in the game, though they apparently never actually paid to use it. Faison later told the audience when they asked him to do the dance: “If you want to see it, you can play Fortnite, because they jacked that shit!”