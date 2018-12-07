Ben Stein Visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! to Tell the Tale of the Chanucorn

Win Ben Stein’s Money heads were delighted to see a mini-reunion last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Then they remembered Stein’s bonkers creationist documentary and got really sad. Stein stopped by to tell the origin story for the Chanucon, a mascot for Hanukkah that Kimmel writer Gary Greenberg has been trying to get off the ground for five years. The Chanucorn was bullied by his single-horned brethren, until he guided a Chinese food delivery guy to a Jewish family. In no way is it a Jewish re-skin of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.